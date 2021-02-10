Test Football Academy: Pro Day 2021
The TEST Football Academy has partnered with NFL Draft Bible and 2X Grey Cup Champion John Murphy to provide a pro football showcase for select NFL prospects!
2021 PRO DAY INVITATIONAL - NEW JERSEY
March 6th at The World-Renowned TEST Football Academy
Pro Day conducted by Toronto Argonauts VP of Player Personnel & 2X Grey Cup Champion John Murphy. Workout filmed by NFL Draft Bible & sent to all 32 NFL teams.
The TEST Football Academy has partnered with NFL Draft Bible and 2X Grey Cup Champion John Murphy to provide a pro football showcase for select NFL prospects!
*SPOTS ARE LIMITED AND RESERVED FOR OFFICIAL PLAYER INVITATIONS ONLY!
PRO-PACK
- Verified Measurements
- Verified Pro Scout Times
- Results & Film Sent To All 32 NFL Teams
SCOUT-PACK
- Verified Measurements
- Verified Pro Scout Times
- Results & Film Sent To All 32 NFL Teams
- Individual Video Package of Workout
- Pro Scout Evaluation & Feedback
- Media Interview & Profile Featured By NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated