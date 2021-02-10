Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
Test Football Academy: Pro Day 2021

The TEST Football Academy has partnered with NFL Draft Bible and 2X Grey Cup Champion John Murphy to provide a pro football showcase for select NFL prospects!
2021 PRO DAY INVITATIONAL - NEW JERSEY

March 6th at The World-Renowned TEST Football Academy

Pro Day conducted by Toronto Argonauts VP of Player Personnel & 2X Grey Cup Champion John Murphy. Workout filmed by NFL Draft Bible & sent to all 32 NFL teams.

*SPOTS ARE LIMITED AND RESERVED FOR OFFICIAL PLAYER INVITATIONS ONLY!

PRO-PACK

  • Verified Measurements
  • Verified Pro Scout Times
  • Results & Film Sent To All 32 NFL Teams
SCOUT-PACK

  • Individual Video Package of Workout
  • Pro Scout Evaluation & Feedback
  • Media Interview & Profile Featured By NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated
VISIT www.testfootballacademy.com/pro-day TODAY 

