Texas DB Confirms His Intent For 2022 NFL Draft

Texas senior defensive back Josh Thompson will forego his additional year of eligibility and enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

“Although I do have one more year of eligibility left, I sat and talked with my family and coaches about the best decision for me and my future,” Thompson announced on Saturday. “My time here has been unbelievable, and I don't regret one second of being at this amazing University. With that being said, I have decided to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. Hook 'em."

The fifth-year senior started 22 games during his Longhorns career, logging two interceptions and 108 total tackles, in addition to playing a key role on special teams. While Thompson possesses prototype size, above average athleticism and a keen nose for the football, NFL scouts will want to see improved footwork during the pre-draft process.

A fractured fibula suffered against Kansas ended his season prematurely, causing him to miss three games. However, Thompson has since accepted his Senior Bowl invitation, which will be played on February 6th, where he is expected to be a full participant.

Listed at 6-feet and 191 pounds, Thompson is viewed as a potential mid-late round pick who can develop into a valuable backup at the next level, so long that his medical evaluation checks out properly. The NFL Draft Bible will continue to monitor his path to the draft.

