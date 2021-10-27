The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine will be in Indianapolis - Could Move in 2023

The NFL Scouting Combine will be in Indianapolis this year, but could we see a change in scenery in 2023?

The NFL Scouting Combine, the NFL Draft's annual workout for prospects, will be in Indianapolis this year, despite rumors that it was on the move. The event may be moving on after this year, with many cities interested in hosting.

Where Will The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine Be?

Indianapolis, Indiana

Where Could The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine Be?

Dallas, Texas

Los Angeles, California

Indianapolis, Indiana

NFL executive Troy Vincent confirmed via NFL insider Ian Rapaport on Tuesday that the combine will be staying in the long-time host city for this draft cycle. Still, cities like Dallas and Los Angeles are bidding with Indianapolis to host the combine in 2023.

The NFL had agreed to an extension to keep Indianapolis as the host city through 2021 in meetings in 2019, which began to spark discussion of the host city potentially changing. The combine, held in Indianapolis since 1987, was canceled last season in favor of college pro days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Indianapolis was also set to host the NCAA Tournament just weeks later, which undoubtedly played a factor.

The combine has increased in popularity with fans and media alike's evolving interest in the NFL Draft. The four-day combine consists of medical, physical and mental testing attended by NFL front office personnel. Events like the 40-yard dash and 225-pound bench press give scouts a chance to view players' physical abilities, while the private interviews give teams a chance to see what kind of person the prospect is off the field.

The NFL has allowed other cities to start bidding for the 2023-2028 combine, although it's currently unknown when the host city for the 2023 draft will be announced. Collegiate superstars like Kayvon Thibodeaux, Chris Olave and Kyle Hamilton will undoubtedly be invited to the 2022 event in Indy, anticipating seeing who attends in 2023 and where.

