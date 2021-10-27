    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine will be in Indianapolis - Could Move in 2023

    The NFL Scouting Combine will be in Indianapolis this year, but could we see a change in scenery in 2023?
    Author:

    The NFL Scouting Combine, the NFL Draft's annual workout for prospects, will be in Indianapolis this year, despite rumors that it was on the move. The event may be moving on after this year, with many cities interested in hosting. 

    Where Will The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine Be?

    • Indianapolis, Indiana

    Where Could The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine Be?

    • Dallas, Texas
    • Los Angeles, California
    • Indianapolis, Indiana

    NFL executive Troy Vincent confirmed via NFL insider Ian Rapaport on Tuesday that the combine will be staying in the long-time host city for this draft cycle. Still, cities like Dallas and Los Angeles are bidding with Indianapolis to host the combine in 2023.

    The NFL had agreed to an extension to keep Indianapolis as the host city through 2021 in meetings in 2019, which began to spark discussion of the host city potentially changing. The combine, held in Indianapolis since 1987, was canceled last season in favor of college pro days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Indianapolis was also set to host the NCAA Tournament just weeks later, which undoubtedly played a factor. 

    The combine has increased in popularity with fans and media alike's evolving interest in the NFL Draft. The four-day combine consists of medical, physical and mental testing attended by NFL front office personnel. Events like the 40-yard dash and 225-pound bench press give scouts a chance to view players' physical abilities, while the private interviews give teams a chance to see what kind of person the prospect is off the field. 

    The NFL has allowed other cities to start bidding for the 2023-2028 combine, although it's currently unknown when the host city for the 2023 draft will be announced. Collegiate superstars like Kayvon Thibodeaux, Chris Olave and Kyle Hamilton will undoubtedly be invited to the 2022 event in Indy, anticipating seeing who attends in 2023 and where. 

    The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

    Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

    Pro Football Free Agent Database

    Click here to view

    Read More

    Click here to purchase

    2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

    Click here to view

    Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

    Scouting Reports

    Click here to view

    Fantasy Football Rankings

    Click here to view

    Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

    Devy Rankings

    Click here to view

    lucas oil stadium nfl combine
    NFL Draft

    The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine will be in Indianapolis - Could Move in 2023

    39 seconds ago
    D_McNeill 2
    Scouting Reports

    NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Domineke McNeill

    2 hours ago
    Ja'Marr Chase
    NFL

    NFL: Rookies That Shined In Week 7

    7 hours ago
    Allen Robinson
    Fantasy Football

    Fantasy Football: Keep, Trade, Drop Week 7 2021 NFL Season

    11 hours ago
    dawand jones
    NFL Draft

    Hot Take Tuesday: Dawand Jones is the best Right Tackle in the draft and a 1st Round Talent

    11 hours ago
    matt corral
    Mocks

    Mock Draft Monday: First Round Picks with Scouting Reports

    Oct 25, 2021
    Ja'Marr Chase
    Dynasty

    Fantasy Football: Dynasty Recap Week 7 2021 NFL Season

    Oct 25, 2021
    DJ UIAGALELEI
    Devy

    Fantasy Football: Devy Recap Week 8 2021 College Football Season

    Oct 25, 2021
    Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens
    NFL

    Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens: Gambling Preview and Pick (Sun Oct. 24)

    Oct 23, 2021