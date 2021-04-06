Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons Might Both Trade Down in First Round.

The top of the 2021 NFL Draft order has already been shaken up considerably from its original standing. The San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles were all involved in trades for their 12th, third and sixth overall picks. There may still be more early draft capital changing hands in the coming weeks. The Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions are both reportedly open to trade offers for their respective fourth and seventh overall selections.

A trade down for Atlanta would be a surprising move, considering franchises do not often have the chance to draft quarterbacks as talented as the top four available in this class. As a result, this move would serve as a sign of the organization’s trust in Matt Ryan, at least in the short term. Moreover, moving on from the veteran passer would be an expensive decision after he recently restructured his deal with the Falcons. While many expect Atlanta to bring in a rookie passer to learn behind their aging former MVP, trading down is undoubtedly a viable option if the team is confident in its ability to compete for a Super Bowl soon.

The Lions have long been rumored to be interested in drafting a wide receiver. The organization’s lack of pass-catching talent has only been exacerbated by the departures of Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. in free agency. Indeed, trading back is a logical decision if the team is genuinely interested in a receiver. This draft has a possibly historical group of pass-catchers available. In fact, Detroit can likely find a Day-1 starter in the mid-to-late first round. This move would also presumably include additional draft capital to help the Lions grow under new head coach Dan Campbell.

As draft day approaches, more and more rumors will circulate and moves will be made. Teams are starting to finalize their draft boards; therefore, they will start to seek out trades to sufficiently position themselves in the draft order to best meet value and need. It is important to recognize that rumors during this time of year may simply be smokescreens. Still, look for the Falcons and the Lions to shop their top-10 picks in the coming weeks.

