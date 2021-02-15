The Scouting Lenz: Ben Cleveland, Guard, Georgia

A high school All-American from Toccoa, Georgia, offensive guard Ben Cleveland had offers from almost every big program in the Southeastern United States, including Alabama, Clemson and Florida. The four-star recruit stayed loyal to the soil, joining the Dawgs along with new head coach Kirby Smart in 2016, a part of the head coach’s first recruiting cycle.

Cleveland redshirted as a true freshman but got to start five contests at right guard in 2017. His redshirt sophomore season got derailed due to injuries, allowing him to play in only eight games in total.

Splitting time with Cade Mays in 2019, Cleveland finally got the opportunity to take over as the full-time starter as a senior with Mays transferring to Tennessee. Cleveland excelled in his new starting role and was named SEC offensive lineman of the week twice. He was selected as a team captain for the Missouri game and his play earned him an invite to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

The Evaluation

Georgia’s right guard is strong and stout upfront. He can create power in condensed spaces, twisting and redirecting defensive linemen at the point of attack. Cleveland opens up run lanes when he is down blocking, creating movement up the middle consistently.

He is a capable combo blocker who climbs to the second level after creating run lanes on the double team. Quickness out of his stance allows him to reach and seal defenders. When asked to pull, Cleveland keeps his pads low to not get blown up at the point of attack.

His anchor is solid as he digs in with his feet when rushers stand him up, making them use a counter move. Cleveland understands which pass blocking techniques to use as he is more proactive in the quick game while being rather patient on longer developing plays. His feet are quick enough to mirror rushers and keep up when the line slides protection.

Playing until the whistle blows, Cleveland shows great effort, he will find work in pass protection. Due to Cleveland not being the most nimble athlete on the second level, he struggles to connect with second-level defenders as he cannot adjust to moving targets.

Unable to make his hands stick on the move, Cleveland is not a strong candidate as a zone blocker. A lack of the desired length makes him susceptible to getting his chest stabbed by rushers which is an issue aggravated by his wide hands in pass protection.

Cleveland occasionally struggles with balance is apparent when he gets blown up by blitzing defenders coming at him with a full head of steam. He does not absorb contact well. Cleveland has the strength and feet required to project him as a starting guard in a gap scheme.

He will open run lanes for backs, softening up the defensive front with his power. His anchor should help him mask some of the issues he has in pass protection.

At worst he will be a quality backup who can come in and be reliable due to his intelligence. Cleveland’s lack of athleticism on the move puts a cap on his ceiling and take him off the board for certain teams that need nimble linemen to execute their run schemes.

The Tape

This is right guard #74 Ben Cleveland at his best, opening a big run lane for the back by completely dominating the three-technique:

Quickness out of his stance allows him to reach and seal the nose tackle:

Here he knocks the defensive lineman off balance before climbing up to the linebacker:

Alabama defender Christian Barmore was able to expose some of Cleveland’s weaknesses as he gets into his chest and deconstructs his block:

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS | PK | PT | LS

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.