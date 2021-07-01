The State of Football's Top 2022 Tight End Prospects

NFLPA bowl director Dane Vandernat joined The State of Football to talk about the top senior tight ends that are on the watch list for the next draft cycle.

Starting in the west before making his way over to the east, Vandernat first mentioned Cade Otton of the Washington Huskies, saying, “He is a great blend of height, weight and speed while being able to block as well.” This keeps defenses honest as offenses will not tip their hand when he is on the field. Otton looks to be next in line of Washington tight ends in the NFL.

Next up was Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar, who offers a lot of size at the position. He will make his money in the short to intermediate passing game as a very reliable receiver, according to Vandernat. His teammate Chase Allen is more of a flex tight end with great length and athleticism. While he had a good chance to get selected in the last draft, Allen chose to return for his fifth collegiate season. Both Cyclones are big targets in the passing game.

Isaiah Likely at Coastal Carolina is built like a big wide receiver. Vandernat said that “he can really run, he can stretch the defense vertically.” Likely has some blocking technique to improve on, but his receiving ability and "deceptive speed" will make NFL scouts turn their heads.

Clemson breakout Braden Galloway was last but not least. Physically, he looks like a modern tight end with his build and athleticism. Vandernat expects a lot of production from the former basketball standout who should become a household name in college football and the draft process.

View the full video below: