Three Lesser-Known FCS Products Who Should Draw NFL Interest

When it comes to NFL Draft prospects from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, every analyst knows Trevor Penning and Christian Watson.

The Northern Iowa tackle and the North Dakota State receiver are deservedly garnering national attention during the pre-draft process, but they will be only two of hundreds of former FCS players in NFL training camps this summer.

There will be plenty of FCS alumni who fly under the draftniks’ radar, but still earn a serious look from an NFL club.

From closely following the FCS as a Stats Perform poll voter to examining results from the Pro Day circuit, I have identified three lesser-known prospects from the FCS who deserve an NFL rookie camp invitation at the very least.

These three men were not invited to participate in one of the three major senior all-star games (Reese’s Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Bowl, NFLPA Bowl) nor did they receive a chance to perform at the NFL Scouting Combine.

All three men completed productive college careers this past fall and all three possess a number of qualifying characteristics for the NFL.

WR Tyshaun James, Central Connecticut

James' stock exploded at the UConn Pro Day and he just may be the Nutmeg State's best kept secret this draft season. He recorded an impressive all-around showing in front of 20-plus NFL scouts, standing over 6-foot-2 and clocking in at 4.45 in the 40-yard dash. James, who completed 22 bench-press reps, registered a 37-inch vertical jump, a 10-11 broad jump and a 6.97 three-cone drill according to NFL Draft Bible. The former quarterback, who is a threat with the ball in his hands, scored 24 touchdowns in college (18 receiving, 6 rushing).

Displaying a rare character trait known as loyalty, James stayed the course at Central Connecticut and graduated with an economics degree to go along with another selection to the All-Northeast Conference team. The CCSU Blue Devils, who won the 2019 NEC title, opted out of the COVID-altered 2020-21 season, but their No. 1 receiver opted to remain in New Britain. James, who undoubtedly would have had multiple suitors had he entered the transfer portal, was the Blue Devils' leading receiver again in 2021 (45-674-5). His best statistical season came in 2019 when he helped CCSU to the NCAA FCS Playoffs while totaling 1,145 yards from scrimmage and leading his conference in total touchdowns (14). He averaged 20.4 yards per reception over 13 starts that fall.

Using a combination of speed and size, James routinely beat defenders in the NEC and also performed well when CCSU stepped up in class. During a last-second defeat at bowl qualifier Eastern Michigan in 2019, James totaled 151 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns including a go-ahead 68-yard reception with 2:05 left in the game. Visiting ACC member Miami this past fall, James gained 74 yards on four receptions. He has exhibited great body control and the ability to make contested catches.

S Anthony Budd, Monmouth

Budd blossomed at the Jersey shore, garnering three consecutive all-conference first team selections. Despite not being a well-known name outside of Big South Conference circles, his Pro Day results warrant serious attention. NFL Draft Bible's Ric Serritella reported a 4.44/4.50 showing in the 40-yard dash by the fifth-year senior, who measured 5-foot-11 and 199 pounds. He posted a 34.5-inch vertical jump to go along with a 10-3 broad jump and 20 repetitions on the bench press.

Budd has been a reliable leader for Monmouth in the defensive backfield. The physical safety, who owns a good nose for the ball, totaled 223 tackles and nine interceptions in 46 career games (35 starts). He was described as a person of high character by multiple members of Monmouth’s staff.

Following his performance at Monmouth’s Pro Day, which was attended by the Jets, Giants, Packers, 49ers and Panthers among others, Budd spoke to NFL Draft Bible on camera.

"From my freshman year to my senior year, I played three different positions: corner, nickel and safety," said Budd. "Any team out there, you're getting a dog, a guy that's willing to work and a very versatile player."

RB Ezra Gray, Alabama State

Gray was a first-class student-athlete for Alabama State and an All-SWAC first-team performer. The 5-foot-7 ball-carrier was a finalist for the 2020-21 Stats Perform Doris Robinson FCS Scholar-Athlete Award and also landed on the FCS ADA Academic All-Star Team.

Sharing carries during nine appearances this past fall, Gray's statistical production was somewhat pedestrian following an uber-productive COVID-shortened spring season. He led the Hornets in rushing while averaging 5.2 yards per carry over a five-game sample. Gray showed well during two high-profile games on the Hornets’ spring schedule. He carried 23 times for 195 yards and three touchdowns against Jackson State and gained 101 yards on 19 rushes against Alabama A&M in the Magic City Classic.

He performed well at the HBCU Combine, but did not run the 40-yard dash there (reportedly due to a hamstring tweak: NFL.com's Cameron Wolfe). Gray, who subsequently participated in the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl, registered a 10-foot-3 broad jump and a 38.5-inch vertical jump in Mobile. NFL Draft Bible has Gray listed with 4.64 time in the 40, but he appears faster than that when wearing pads on video.

The shifty running back brings added value as a viable kick returner and a pass-catching weapon out of the backfield. With Gray being dangerous in the open field, it's easy to draw a comparison between Gray and fellow former HBCU standout Tarik Cohen, although the latter had a 4.42 40 time on record heading into the 2017 NFL Draft.

OTHER UNDER-THE-RADAR FCS PROSPECTS TO CONSIDER:

WR Dee Anderson (Alabama A&M)

CB Christian Benford (Villanova)

QB Westin Elliott (Merrimack)

WR Cyrus Holder (Duquesne)

TE Andrew Ogletree (Youngstown State)

