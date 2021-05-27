Top 2022 Senior Quarterbacks from The State of Football Part CCXIV

On Thursday’s edition of The State of Football, host Ric Serritella and Dane Vandernat discussed the best senior quarterback prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Vandernat, who is the director of the NFLPA Bowl, started off with Pittsburgh signal-caller Kenny Pickett. Heading into his fourth year of starting, Pickett is in the top five of most all-time statistical categories at Pitt. Vandernat described him as having a gunslinger mentality, being “unafraid to let it rip which has gotten him into some trouble at times” with Serritella adding, “Pickett is a gamer who will give your team a chance to win if it is close” and calling him a hard worker. Both were impressed by Pickett’s continued improvement year after year.

Proven winner Desmond Ridder of the Cincinnati Bearcats was highlighted by Vandernat for his 30-5 record as a starter. He said, “He is a good athlete, he is loose throwing the football.” Being turnover-free in his last four games particularly impressed the scout. Comparing him to Taysom Hill of the New Orleans Saints, Serritella called him a “borderline gadget quarterback,” lauding his dual-threat ability. Ridder would benefit from a patient franchise that allowed him to be a backup early on.

Third in line was Dorian Thompson-Robinson from UCLA who has been running head coach Chip Kelly’s offense for over two seasons. Vandernat seemed impressed by his arm strength and athleticism, while adding, “He has been up and down with flashes of really good play.” An improved completion percentage every season coming in at above 65 percent this past season points to his accuracy. Serritella, who had coached Thompson-Robinson in middle school, talked about his live arm.

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis has received a lot of praise early in the scouting process and Vandernat is on board the hype train. The big-armed dual-threat was lauded for his upside by Vandernat, who said, “I like the upside, I like the athlete, I like the physical skill set and am anxious to see what he can do in Year 2.” When Serritella asked if he could be the No. 1 overall pick, Vandernat replied with a quick and emphatic, “No.”

Last but not least, the two highlighted Brock Purdy. Entering his fourth year as a starter, Purdy has thrown 62 touchdown passes while under the tutelage of head coach Matt Campbell at Iowa State.

“The biggest knock on him will be his physical skill set," said Vandernat. Being a four-year starter and having a winning record in each season will compensate for his lack of size. Accuracy and the ability to distribute the football efficiently were two traits that caught Vandernat’s eye when evaluating Purdy. Serritella compared him to Saints fourth-round pick Ian Book.

View the rest of the video here: