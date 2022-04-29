Top 5 Players Available At Each Position Entering Day 2
With the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft officially in the books, teams and fans alike have turned their attention to rounds two and three on April 29th. While the draft's first day primarily saw projected first-rounders taken, the night was full of draft-day trades that saw picks and even established stars in the league exchanged between teams. Of course, there were surprise selections in the first round which, naturally, has caused players projected in the top 32 to still be available one day later. In a draft class praised for its depth, NFL teams have the chance to find legitimate starters and even stars in the coming 64 picks. Here is a look at Ric Serritella's top five players at each position with rounds two and three of the 2022 NFL Draft approaching.
QB
RB
Kenneth Walker III Michigan State
FB
Clint Ratkovich Northern Illinois
WR
TE
OT
Abraham Lucas Washington State
Bernhard Raimann Central Michigan
OG
C
DT
Read More
DE
Kingsley Enagbare South Carolina
Cameron Thomas San Diego State
OLB
ILB
CB
Zyon McCollum Sam Houston State
S
LS
Cal Adomitis Pittsburgh
Antonio Ortiz TCU
Jordan Silver Arkansas
Billy Taylor Rutgers
Cameron Kaye Troy
K
Cade York LSU
Gabe Brkic Oklahoma
Cameron Dicker Texas
James McCourt Illinois
Nick Sciba Wake Forest
P
Matt Araiza San Diego State
Jordan Stout Penn State
Blake Hayes Illinois
Jake Camarda Georgia
Trenton Gill North Carolina State