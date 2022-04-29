Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Top 5 Players Available At Each Position Entering Day 2

Ric Serritella's top five prospects available at every position heading into the second day of the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft officially in the books, teams and fans alike have turned their attention to rounds two and three on April 29th. While the draft's first day primarily saw projected first-rounders taken, the night was full of draft-day trades that saw picks and even established stars in the league exchanged between teams. Of course, there were surprise selections in the first round which, naturally, has caused players projected in the top 32 to still be available one day later. In a draft class praised for its depth, NFL teams have the chance to find legitimate starters and even stars in the coming 64 picks. Here is a look at Ric Serritella's top five players at each position with rounds two and three of the 2022 NFL Draft approaching. 

QB

USATSI_17382608

Malik Willis Liberty

Desmond Ridder Cincinnati

Sam Howell North Carolina

Carson Strong Nevada

Matt Corral Mississippi

RB

USATSI_17239826

Breece Hall Iowa State

Kenneth Walker III Michigan State

Brian Robinson Jr. Alabama

Isaiah Spiller Texas A&M

Dameon Pierce Florida

FB

USATSI_17435202

Connor Heyward Michigan State

Jeremiah Hall Oklahoma

Zander Horvath Purdue

Clint Ratkovich Northern Illinois

Xavier Gaines Marshall

WR

USATSI_15919344

Christian Watson NDSU

Alec Pierce Cincinnati

Jalen Tolbert South Alabama

Danny Gray SMU

Skyy Moore Western Michigan

TE

USATSI_17018759

Jelani Woods Virginia

Trey McBride Colorado State

Cade Otton Washington

Greg Dulcich UCLA

Jeremy Ruckert Ohio State

OT

USATSI_17259520

Abraham Lucas Washington State

Bernhard Raimann Central Michigan

Dare Rosenthal Kentucky

Sean Rhyan UCLA

OG

USATSI_17493749

Jamaree Salyer Georgia

Dylan Parham Memphis

Joshua Ezeudu North Carolina

Cade Mays Tennessee

Ed Ingram LSU

C

USATSI_17826849

Cameron Jurgens Nebraska

Dohnovan West Arizona State

Alec Lindstrom Boston College

Hayden Howerton SMU

Zach Tom Wake Forest

DT

USATSI_16885527

DeMarvin Leal Texas A&M

Travis Jones UConn

Perrion Winfrey Oklahoma

Thomas Booker Stanford

Eric Johnson Missouri State

DE

USATSI_17196743

Logan Hall Houston

David Ojabo Michigan

Kingsley Enagbare South Carolina

Isaiah Thomas Oklahoma

Cameron Thomas San Diego State

OLB

USATSI_17155652

Arnold Ebiketie Penn State

Boye Mafe Minnesota

Drake Jackson USC

Troy Andersen Montana State

Myjai Sanders Cincinnati

ILB

USATSI_17484779

Nakobe Dean Georgia

Christian Harris Alabama

Chad Muma Wyoming

Leo Chenal Wisconsin

Channing Tindall Georgia

CB

USATSI_17060280

Andrew Booth Jr. Clemson

Roger McCreary Auburn

Kyler Gordon Washington

Tariq Woolen UTSA

Zyon McCollum Sam Houston State

S

USATSI_17449797

Jalen Pitre Baylor

Jaquan Brisker Penn State

Nick Cross Maryland

Bubba Bolden Miami

Verone McKinley III Oregon

LS

USATSI_16823373

Cal Adomitis Pittsburgh

Antonio Ortiz TCU

Jordan Silver Arkansas

Billy Taylor Rutgers

Cameron Kaye Troy

K

USATSI_16510798

Cade York LSU

Gabe Brkic Oklahoma

Cameron Dicker Texas

James McCourt Illinois

Nick Sciba Wake Forest

P

USATSI_16962839

Matt Araiza San Diego State

Jordan Stout Penn State

Blake Hayes Illinois

Jake Camarda Georgia

Trenton Gill North Carolina State

