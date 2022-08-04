It was an up and down year for the Aggies last season, but they had several great wins, including upsetting Alabama on a game-winning field goal. Texas A&M has done a fantastic job recruiting under Jimbo Fisher and should be near the top of the SEC for years to come. This year’s team features a lot of NFL talent, including a few players near the top of their position groups. Here are the top prospects to watch on the Aggies roster this fall.

Top Texas A&M Prospects to Watch for 2023 NFL Draft G Layden Robinson The top guard in the class, Robinson has a great combination of size and athleticism. He was extremely consistent for a redshirt sophomore last season, with standout performances against some of the top defensive lines in the nation. There are very few holes in Robinson's game, making him a clean prospect who will start from Day 1 on an NFL team. On film, there were times when he looked better than the Aggies' other guard Kenyon Green, who the Texans selected 15th overall this year. Robinson is an All-America candidate and has the talent to be a first-round pick. RB Devon Achane Even if he isn’t a traditional running back, Achane has game-breaking ability that should allow him to be a very good player at the next level. He is one of the fastest players in the country and his speed shows up on tape. Achane will be a very effective pass-catcher at the next level, with good route-running ability and great hands. He’ll also be able to contribute as a returner, only adding to his value. The biggest knock on Achane is his lack of play strength to be a three-down running back. Achane could go as high as the second round, though, because of everything he brings to the table. S Antonio Johnson After playing nickel all of last season, Johnson will move to traditional safety. The first thing that stands out on Johnson’s film is his size and length. Johnson possesses fluidity for his size, but isn’t special in the speed department. Even with that weakness, his size, length and physicality should allow him to be an excellent box safety, with the ability to cover tight ends at the next level. It is a big year for Johnson to show that he has the range and instincts at safety, but his tape was very good as a big slot. Johnson currently appears to be a Day 2 prospect. LB Edgerrin Cooper On film, Cooper displays impressive speed and is a great linear athlete. He is explosive coming downhill and plays with his hair on fire. Cooper also has the talent to cover tight ends and running backs. Only a third-year player, it is no guarantee Cooper will declare, but he is a Day-2 talent and a big sleeper at linebacker. CB Jaylon Jones After his freshman season, it looked like Jones was a future top-20 pick. He didn’t take that next step last season, but the traits are all there for him to move up draft boards if he returns to his play as a freshman. Jones looks the part and has good speed, consistency and putting those tools together will be critical this season. Based on traits alone, Jones is a Day-2 prospect, but he has the upside to help his draft stock this season. WR Ainias Smith At his best, Smith is one of the most exciting players in the country. He has elite quickness and change of direction to get open. Making the switch from running back to receiver last season, Smith showed inconsistent hands and a smaller catch radius that will impact his upside. He is best suited to return to running back at the next level, where he can be used as a gadget player. Smith will find a role at the next level, but it will take a creative play-caller to get the most out of him. S Demani Richardson There is untapped potential with Richardson; he just hasn’t played up to the talent he possesses. Richard has good size and speed, but his range was a weakness on film. His instincts and consistency as a tackler must also improve. Richardson is a Day-3 prospect, but is one of the better senior safeties in the country and should get a Senior Bowl invite.



Other Players to Keep an Eye On:

Myles Jones CB Chase Lane WR McKinnley Jackson DT Andre White LB

Down the Line Prospect to Watch: C Bryce Foster

Arguably the best center in the nation, Foster looks like a future stud for the Aggies. His freshman film featured consistency, NFL-level play strength and the athleticism to be effective on the move and in short areas. Foster is on a similar career path as Creed Humphrey, who was one of the best centers in the NFL as a rookie. Currently, Foster has the makings of a first-round pick and could be one of the best center prospects in recent memory.

