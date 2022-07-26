The Wildcats program has been up and down as of late, but under head coach Jedd Fisch, they look to be moving in the right direction. Arizona has done a good job with recruiting and the transfer portal. They should have their best season in years, and there is a chance the Wildcats have three draft picks, which would be the most they’ve had since 2014. Here are the top prospects to watch on the Wildcats roster for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Top Arizona Prospects to Watch for 2023 NFL Draft OT Jordan Morgan The best player on the Wildcats roster and arguably the best left tackle in the Pac 12, Morgan has the tools to be a big-time riser this fall. He has NFL-caliber play strength and is fantastic in the run game. Morgan plays controlled in that regard and has the foot speed to block well in space. He plays with good pad level in pass protection, and Morgan has the anchor to handle bull rushers. At the next level, he’ll have the versatility to play either guard or tackle. Morgan is one of the more underrated players in the nation, but that won’t last long this fall, and he could see his stock rise for the 2023 NFL Draft. CB Christian Roland-Wallace The first thing that stands out on Roland-Wallace’s film is his tackling ability. He’ll be a high-level run defender for a cornerback at the next level. He plays with a level of physicality in press coverage, and Roland-Wallace does a good job staying in phase. His athleticism and long speed will hurt his upside, but he is a solid player with a lot of experience, which teams could like when they look to draft him. WR Jacob Cowing Even though he isn’t the biggest wideout, Cowing did a fantastic job getting open and making big plays at UTEP last season. He is quick and explosive, to go along with excellent YAC ability. He’s going to face size and speed questions, but if he has a productive season with the jump up in competition, Cowing could definitely be a draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. DS Christian Young Size won’t be a concern with Young, as he is a physically imposing player. His size and play strength stand out on film and make Young a very intriguing safety prospect. Young needs to be more consistent and improve his instincts, but it is hard to find safeties who look like Young, so he’ll have a lot of eyes on him this upcoming season and when the NFL Draft rolls around.



Other Players to Keep an Eye On:

Jalen Harris DE Kyon Barrs DT Paiton Fears OT

Down the Line Prospect to Watch: WR Tetairoa McMillan

Getting McMillan was a huge addition for this Wildcats team. He was a top-five receiving recruit in the nation, with an excellent blend of size and speed. McMillan could quickly develop into one of the top wideouts in the country and should be a favorite to be a freshman All-American. The tools are there for McMillan to be a very high draft pick in a few years.

