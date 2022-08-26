After one draft pick in 2021, Baylor had six in 2022, including four top 100 selections. Head Coach Dave Aranda has done a fantastic job developing talent, especially on the defensive side of the ball. This roster lost a lot of talent but the Bears' return several players poised to break out in a big way. Here are the top prospects to watch on Baylor this fall.

DL Gabe Hall Another Baylor defensive tackle, Siaki Ika, has gotten a lot of attention this summer but Hall has more upside. He has the versatility to be a 3-4 defensive end and a 3-tech along the defensive line, flashing high-level speed and quickness. His flexibility was impressive on film and Hall is a very loose athlete. Hall has violent hands and uses his arm length to get after the quarterback. The potential is there for Hall to be an excellent pass rusher at the next level. He was also named to Bruce Feldman’s Freak List and that athleticism consistently shows up on film. It is hard to find players with Hall’s kind of tools, making him a potential first-round pick. DT Siaki Ika In the same mold as Vita Vea and Jordan Davis, Ika is an excellent run defender. He plugs gaps and uses his unbelievable natural strength to anchor down and create lanes for linebackers to shoot downhill. Ika doesn’t have much pass rush upside, though, which does hurt his next-level projection. He’ll be great at what he does but Ika might struggle to be a three-down player. Ika isn’t on the same level as Jordan Davis and is more of a day-two prospect right now. EDGE Garmon Randolph A former tight end, Randolph flashed immense potential last season. He got better every week and was impressive against Ole Miss in the bowl game. Randolph excels as a run defender and does a great job stacking and shedding blockers. He also uses his length, explosion and motor to easily track down ball carriers. As a pass rusher, the tools are all there for Randolph to be a fantastic power rusher. He has overwhelming size and a developing power game. In a bigger role this season, Randolph could be a breakout star for the Bears and one of the biggest risers in the country. TE Ben Sims Safe and reliable are the two words to describe Sims. He is a good blocker with a developed frame. Sims projects best as a Y tight end who can be a solid underneath target at the next level. He doesn’t have loose hips but Sims is a smart route runner. Sims is a day-three pick but he can be a two-way contributor and a backup for a while in the NFL. CB Mark Milton Even though he hasn’t played much football yet, Milton has speed that will intrigue teams. The 2022 combine was a Baylor track event and Milton should be one of the faster cornerbacks in this upcoming class. That said, he is still learning the position and struggles to change direction. There are times when Milton looks lost on the field and doesn’t track the ball well. Milton was raw last season, so evaluators will need to see him take a big step this fall. OT Connor Galvin Different then Milton, Galvin has over 2,500 snaps at left tackle. He isn’t a great athlete and lacks quickness but Galvin wins with experience and good technique. Galvin does his job at the collegiate level but he might struggle with some of the better pass rushers at the next level. His experience will get him drafted but Galvin is a day-three pick.

Other Players to Keep an Eye On:

Khalil Keith OT Christian Morgan DS Dillon Doyle LB Jacob Gall C

Down the Line Prospect to Watch: QB Blake Shapen

Only a redshirt freshman last season, Shapen flashed next-level ability. He is extremely accurate, with the ability to throw from different arm angles. Shapen’s velocity is very good and he knows when to throw with touch. This offseason, he beat out Gerry Bohanon, a good quarterback, for the starting. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Shapen be viewed as one of the best quarterbacks in the nation by the end of the season.

