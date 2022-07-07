It wasn't the season anyone expected from the Tigers last year, but they have the returning talent to win the ACC next season. It wouldn't be shocking to see them have the most draft picks out of any school. Here are the top names to watch on Clemson this fall (alphabetical order).

If it weren't for Jalen Carter, Bresee would be considered the top defensive tackle in next year's draft. He has unbelievable pop in his hands and can easily drive offensive lineman back. Bresee boasts a great frame, with NFL-ready play strength that he has displayed when healthy throughout his career. Teams are getting one of the best defensive tackle prospects in recent memory. If Bresee recovers from a torn ACL, he'll be a top 15 pick.

After an excellent freshman season, Davis was thought of to be a three-year kind of player. Injuries have hurt his progression, but Davis is still a good prospect. He wins with leverage and has flashed the ability to get after the quarterback. Davis is undersized, though, and lacks a high-level get-off. Even if he isn't a top draft pick, Davis could work his way into a rotation and be a solid player.

Like Bresee, Murphy has the chance to be one of the first drafted players at his position. The frame, power and bend Murphy continually show on film will translate to the next level. He didn't just flash talent, but Murphy was Panthers' first-round pick, Ikem Ekwonu's toughest matchup this past season. Murphy got the best of Ekwonu in that matchup, and Murphy had success against most players he went up against last season. Going into the season, Murphy is a first-round prospect who could move even higher if he builds off of last season.

Clemson has produced several talented receivers over the years, and Ngata has all the traits to be next in line. His size and length stand out on film, allowing him to make highlight-reel catches. Ngata was at his best when targeted and should continue progressing in his second year as a starter.

DT Ruke Orhorhoro

One of the most underrated prospects in the draft, Orhorhoro, has the tools to be one of the first defensive tackles selected next April. He is a good athlete with a non-stop motor, and his natural power and speed allow him to bull rush interior offensive lineman. Orhorhoro was extremely impressive for a first-year starter, and another good season could turn him into one of the most coveted defensive tackles in the draft. The arrow is pointing up with Orhorhoro, and he is just scratching the surface of what he could become.

OT Walker Parks

One of the bright spots on the Clemson offense last season, Parks played extremely well for a true sophomore. He has quick feet and does a great job mirroring pass rushers. Parks stands out on down blocks in the run game and working to the 2nd level. He improved as the season went on and Parks has everything teams look for physically in a starting offensive lineman at the next level.

Teams looking for a do-it-all chess piece will love Simpson. He is a fantastic blitzer who plays with his hair on fire. His athleticism and ability to move in space are at the top of this class. Expect Simpson to test off the charts at the combine and be one of the top defensive prospects drafted in the 2023 class.

Other Players to Keep an Eye On:

Davis Allen TE KJ Henry DE Jordan McFadden OL Xavier Thomas DE

