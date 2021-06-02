Top Five Arizona State Prospects in 2022 NFL Draft

The 2020 college football season was unorthodox in nearly every way. That said, the year presented certain bright spots for the Arizona State football program. Specifically, the shortened season revealed promising underclassmen on the Sun Devils’ roster. Several of these stars have been under a microscope since their freshman season; others remain underappreciated despite their high level of play. Regardless, Arizona State boasts a promising roster that features several draftable players.

Dohnovan West, G/C

Dohnovan West has a chance to be at or near the top of the 2022 guard and center classes.

There is no consensus at the top of this year’s guard and center classes. Arizona State’s experienced, athletic and versatile guard-center-hybrid may, then, find his way into the conversation for the top player at either position. West has special movement skills and an incredibly flexible frame. The former wrestler also understands leverage and hand placement, which enhances his power. He has been a starter since his true freshman season and accumulated film at center and each guard spot. Although he has not received much recognition for his play to this point, West can be a first-round pick for a team that runs a zone offense and has a need anywhere along the interior offensive line.

Jayden Daniels, QB

An inconsistent passer, Jayden Daniels has the tools to be a high-level starter in the league.

The 2022 quarterback class is full of unproven but talented passers all vying for the title of top signal-caller. Daniels is firmly in the competition to be selected early in next year’s draft. The toolsy passer has a strong arm and is an excellent runner. While his ball placement is problematic at times, selecting the Sun Devils’ passer is akin to placing a bet on his impressive athletic traits. The volatile quarterback prospect has started since his true freshman season. Daniels recently weighed in over 200 pounds, which may allay concerns regarding his slim frame.

Jack Jones, CB

Jack Jones has an intriguing skillset; that said, his size will be a concern for NFL teams.

The 2022 cornerback class may be the premier position group in this draft. Jones was a popular prospect last year before deciding to return to college for an additional season. The Arizona State corner is a former five-star recruit who transferred from USC to Moorpark College after his sophomore season. After a year at the junior-college level, Jones returned to the Pac-12 to play for the Sun Devils. The sixth-year senior has impressive movement skills and a promising skillset in man coverage. While his size (listed at 170 pounds on the Arizona State roster) is a concern, Jones can be an early Day-3 or even late Day-2 pick with a strong season.

Kellen Diesch, T

Kellen Diesch flashed NFL traits in 2020, his lone year as a starter.

The road to the NFL is not always a straight one. Diesch was a depth piece at Texas A&M for four years before graduate transferring to Arizona State. In his first year with the Sun Devils, the 6-foot-7 tackle stood out. He clearly boasts NFL-caliber movement skills in a frame that is ready for the next level. Although his inexperience is a legitimate concern, an additional year starting may see him draw more attention as a potential early-round selection.

Tyler Johnson, DE

Injuries are a scary part of football that can derail a player’s career. That seemed to be the case for Johnson when he briefly retired from the sport due to a devastating shoulder injury in the opening game of his redshirt freshman season. After playing through the pain for two years and bouncing between outside linebacker and defensive end, the unending pain forced him away from football. He returned to the team shortly afterward and has played at a high level ever since. Johnson has earned his starting job at defensive end and led the Sun Devils in sacks by a wide margin in 2021. While any injury history will serve as a reason for concern on draft day, the Arizona native is a talented prospect who may shoot up boards with another strong season.