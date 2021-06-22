Top Five Boston College Prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2020 college football season saw a new and improved Boston College offense show promise thanks to the emergence of new stars and the continued excellence of established starters. The team is positioned to grow even more next year. The Eagles may have multiple players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. In fact, some of the team’s best athletes may be highly sought after in April.

T Tyler Vrabel

Tyler Vrabel is an NFL-ready tackle with high-level potential; he can be an early-round selection in 2022.

The Boston College offensive line is comprised of NFL prospects. Vrabel arguably ranks highest among them. The talented tackle boasts an impressive blend of athleticism and intelligence in an NFL frame. He has a finisher’s mentality in the run game to drive defenders to the ground. Furthermore, his movement skills and strength enable him to handle speed and power rushers. Vrabel looks like an early starter with high-level potential. He has a chance to hear his name called in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

WR Zay Flowers

Zay Flowers can be a dangerous offensive weapon while he refines his route running.

Some athletes have a chance to change the tide of a game each time they touch the ball. Flowers is one of the best big-play threats in the nation with his above-average long speed and incredible quickness. He uses his fluid frame and easy change of direction to thrive after the catch. What’s more, the talented receiver plays above his size at the catch point. That said, Flowers is still a raw route-runner who relies too heavily on his athleticism. Nonetheless, he should contribute early as an offensive weapon with special-teams value. He has high-level potential and can realistically be a strong No. 2 receiver at the next level.

C Alec Lindstrom

Alec Lindstrom's intelligence and quickness make him a future starter in the league.

Another key piece of Boston College’s offensive line mans the center position for the Eagles. Lindstrom is an intelligent, flexible and technically sound prospect. He is typically accurate with his hands and generates power from his lower body to anchor in pass protection or create space in the run game. His short-area quickness is sufficient to reach-block and climb to the second level. Still, Lindstrom’s limited long speed precludes him from being a reliable puller. Moreover, he struggles against true nose guards. He boasts a fairly high floor with a solid starter ceiling.

QB Phil Jurkovec

Phil Jurkovec is a polarizing quarterback prospect whose poor mechanics limit him on the field.

The top of the 2022 quarterback class is still unclear. Some believe Jurkovec has the raw ability to work his way into that conversation. The Notre Dame transfer flashes impressive touch and ball placement, but he is plagued by inconsistency rooted mainly in his poor mechanics. His accuracy and arm strength are severely limited by an improper base and a poor weight transfer in his throwing motion. If he can refine his game, Jurkovec can be a starting quarterback at the next level.

G Zion Johnson

After playing tackle for the Eagles due to team need, Johnson will likely slide back to guard in the NFL.

College athletes are often deployed in roles that best suit their team, but don't properly display their skillset. Johnson’s stint at tackle for the Eagles is one example. The talented lineman will likely return to his more natural spot at guard in the NFL. Johnson is a strong run blocker who uses his movement skills to climb or pull. He also has the power to create space. Additionally, the flexible athlete has the tools to succeed in pass protection along the interior offensive line. While his projection at tackle is unfavorable, Johnson can be a starting guard in the league if he improves technically.