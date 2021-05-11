Top Five Clemson Prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft

Ever since the arrival of head coach Dabo Swinney midway through the 2008 season, Clemson has been on an upwards trajectory, culminating in two national championships in 2016 and 2018. With this success, the program has also become one of the premier developers of NFL Draft prospects. Almost no season goes by where the Tigers do not have a top ten prospect throughout the year. For the 2022 cycle, this seems to look different as none of the draft-eligible prospects look like home runs. Most of the rosters’ difference makers are sophomores.

Andrew Booth Jr., Cornerback

Andrew Booth has the potential to be one of the better cornerbacks in his class.

The athletic freak has put a number of highlight-reel plays on display throughout his first season of major action. Booth will have to build on his flashes in 2020, as he has to rely on his athleticism too often. His competitive demeanor and springy athleticism, as well as outstanding ball skills, point towards him being picked highly in 2022.



Tyler Davis, Defensive Tackle

Tyler Davis has flashed a ton of potential and should be looked at as a solid defensive tackle prospect.

After being the first true freshman to start the opening game at defensive tackle for the Tigers since 1974, Davis put together an impressive freshman campaign. The compact lineman utilizes his understanding of leverage and core strength to push the pocket and enforce his will on opposing blockers. However, an MCL sprain suffered in the 2020 season opener slowed down much of his sophomore season. Looking to rebound as a junior, Davis has to develop a counter move to turn his bull rush mentality into sacks.

Justyn Ross, Wide Receiver

Justyn Ross is a talented wide receiver but has dealt with injuries throughout his career.

Another injury concern, Ross was one of the premier wideouts in college football before missing the entire 2020 season with a congenital fusion condition of his neck. When on the field, the tall and skinny receiver shows the ability to run routes and pluck the ball out of the air. Ross excels in contested catch situations, making him a threat on back-shoulder passes. His health will be closely monitored by NFL teams but if he can bounce back, he should be in the top 60 conversation from a talent standpoint come April.

Braden Galloway, Tight End

Braden Galloway has shown that he can be relied upon as a big-bodied receiving threat.

The standout high school basketball player broke out on the football field as a junior in 2020, after being suspended for much of the 2019 season. Galloway fits the mold of the modern-day tight end due to his athleticism and pass-catching ability. He showed reliable hands and great effort, making him a serviceable blocker. Galloway could rise up draft boards, if he can take yet another step forward.

Sheridan Jones, Cornerback

With added experience, Sheridan Jones has the potential to be a solid cornerback.

Having started in only eight games, Jones should gain a lot more experience this season. His movement skills are very apparent, allowing him to rely on his makeup speed and length to make plays. Jones is technically raw, making him a developmental prospect at the moment but that could change quickly, if he shows improvement in 2021. He is worth keeping an eye on.