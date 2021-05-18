Top Five Florida Gator Prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft

After a successful 2020 campaign that saw the Gators reach the Cotton Bowl. Head coach Dan Mullen implemented an offense that got the most out of dynamic playmakers Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney. With losing most of their impact players on offense to the NFL Draft, Florida also faces the task of improving what was one of the worst defenses in the country.

Kaiir Elam, Cornerback

The big and long outside cornerback thrives in space making him a premier fit in a cover three scheme. Elam positions himself well in zones and shows the ball skills to give the pigskin back to the offense. Limitations in man coverage will likely see him further than most expect at the moment but Elam nonetheless has the makings of a good starting player in the NFL.

Brenton Cox Jr., EDGE

Starting his career at Georgia, Cox transferred to Florida after his freshman season. The long-armed power rusher has found success in the swamp from a two-point stance. He can enforce his will on blockers with strong hands and get to opposing quarterbacks by going through blockers. A lack of speed and burst make his game fairly one-dimensional.

Trey Dean III, Safety

A big, physical box safety, Dean has surprisingly only seen occasional playing time for the Gators. On a struggling defense, he was one of the better players in 2020. While he is not a rangy ball hawk that will make splash plays in deep zones, Dean can be an enforcer at the second level as a box safety.

Zachary Carter, Defensive End

Carter has been a steady presence along the Gators’ defensive line for two years. Some in the NFL could see him as a tweener with his best fit likely being as a 3-4 defensive end. Carter has shown he can get after the quarterback and is dangerous on stunts. While he has a chance to get drafted, a lack of elite traits means he will likely fall to the late rounds.

Emory Jones, Quarterback

Despite only throwing 86 career passes in his college career so far, Jones has the physical skill and athleticism to become a coveted NFL prospect. With Dan Mullen's ability to scheme offense, it can be expected that Jones will not just be utilized as a passer but also function as a runner.