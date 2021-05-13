Top Five Georgia Prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft

Under Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs have found back to their ways, recruiting high-end talent in the southeast and being a perennial playoff contender. While some players get buried on depth charts and do not get a chance to play a significant amount until late in their collegiate careers, others prosper early on. Georgia looks as loaded as any SEC team when it comes to draftable players. Plenty of talented juniors and seniors got left off of this list because of it.

Lewis Cine, Safety

Possessing the size and physical traits in terms of movement skills required to be a high draft pick, Cine could realistically challenge to be the first safety off the board come April. He was deployed in a number of different roles and alignments during his sophomore season, showing his versatility and ability to adapt and learn. Cine trusts his eyes and comes downhill aggressively. With more experience, he will hope to have more ball production in 2021.

Adam Anderson, 3-4 Outside Linebacker

If one can get past the frame at 6050, 230 lbs, Anderson has almost everything else to be a difference-making pass rusher. His special explosiveness, bend and ability to convert that speed to power, make him a very tough assignment for any SEC tackle. Anderson can be a designated pass rusher early on while he improves his three-down value by getting stronger and processing quicker.

George Pickens, Wide Receiver

Despite tearing his ACL in the spring, Pickens should be considered as one of the top wide receivers in the country. He has the size and athleticism to be an X receiver at the next level. Not only does he win downfield at the catch point, Pickens can also separate underneath and secure the football with his plucky hands. While he is very competitive in all phases of the game, he needs to tune it back at times to not hurt his team, committing unnecessary penalties.

Jordan Davis, Defensive Tackle

In a bit of a surprising move, the humongous defensive tackle decided to return to Athens for his senior season. Davis is too big and too strong to handle for the best of the best centers and guards in college. He is an immovable object along the interior, making him tough to run against. Enforcing his will on blockers, Davis possesses the length and power to push the pocket in pass-rushing situations. He will not generate quick wins due to the lack of explosiveness coming with his size.

Travon Walker, Defensive End

The five-technique has the versatility to kick out to a seven or reduce all the way inside. Walker displays rare length up and down the line of scrimmage, outreaching and controlling offensive lineman at the point of attack. He creates knockback and uses his leg drive and athleticism to drive blockers back into the pocket, dominating them with his length, strength and athleticism. In his third collegiate season, he has to develop a counter move and be less predictable with his hand usage. If he can take another step forward, Walker’s draft stock will rise to giddy heights.