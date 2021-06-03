Top Five LSU Prospects in 2022 NFL Draft

Coming off their championship run in 2019, the LSU Tigers had an exodus of talent to the NFL and with players opting out. What followed was a very disappointing 2020 season, finishing with a 5-5 record. Head coach Ed Orgeron and his staff will try to get LSU back on track this season and they have the roster to do so with talented players in almost every position group. This will carry over to the draft where the Tigers will once again have a number of exciting prospects.

Ed Ingram, G

LSU guard Ed Ingram has a lot of strength and power to be a great run blocker.

The aggressive run blocker moves and finishes opponents in the run game, working leverage and getting under defenders like a wrestler. Ingram has good quicks to work to the second level and pull. He uses his strength to anchor in pass protection. Understanding angles very well, he often seals run lanes. In the past, Ingram has struggled against quick rushers, which is what he will look to fix in 2021.

Chasen Hines, G

LSU guard Chasen Hines is a big, powerful guard that will open up holes in the running game.

A big, squatty guard, Hines does everything one would expect a player of his size to do, creating a push in the run game and driving opponents out of gaps. He is a nasty finisher, who enjoys putting opponents on the ground. At his size, he possesses surprisingly impressive athleticism, showing foot speed while maintaining a wide base in pass protection. Hines can anchor down to stall power rushes reliably. With another year of improvement technically, he can be an immediate NFL starter in a gap scheme.

Austin Deculus, T

Austin Deculus is a solid tackle at the college level but could be moved to guard when he reaches the NFL.

While he mans the right tackle spot at LSU, Deculus is much better suited inside at the next level. His size and power make him a great run blocker who opens lanes up front. At tackle, he struggles to pass protect on an island, lacking athleticism and foot speed to mirror rushers. Deculus could be a starting guard at the next level if he can improve his hand placement and usage.

Derek Stingley Jr., CB

Derek Stingley Jr. has been regarded as one of the best cornerbacks in college football.

The former five-star recruit played up to expectations and then some as a true freshman with six interceptions en route to helping the Tigers win the national championship. As a sophomore, Stingley dealt with injuries and his play took a noticeable dip. If he can get back to his freshman form, his movement skills, technique and ball skills should see him drafted in the top 10. Stingley can be a shutdown press man-coverage cornerback at the next level.

Dare Rosenthal, T

Dare Rosenthal has the size and strength you look for at left tackle in the NFL.

LSU’s starting left tackle possesses excellent size and strength. He will meet length thresholds at the position. Rosenthal is patient in pass protection before landing his strong punch. In the run game, he creates movement by simply being bigger and stronger than his opponents. Having only average foot speed and stiffness may hurt his ability to consistently pass protect on an island at the next level. Off-field issues could be another question mark, as he was suspended for two games last season. At the moment, Rosenthal is a developmental tackle prospect thanks to his physical traits.