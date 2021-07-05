Top Five Miami Hurricane Prospects in 2022 NFL Draft

The historic Hurricanes program that put out an abundance of talent into the NFL hit a rough streak in the early 2010s. But as evidenced by their second season under Manny Diaz, going 8-3 and having two first-round draft selections, Miami is on the rise once again. The team has plenty of talent and should once again have several players drafted.

Bubba Bolden has flashed a ton of potential during his time on the Hurricanes defense.

Bubba Bolden, S

Possessing tremendous size at the safety position, Bolden is comfortable in multiple roles and alignments, speaking to his athletic ability and football IQ. He runs the alley aggressively and can impact the quarterback as a blitzer. Bolden's draft stock could depend more on his off-field performance than what he can do on it. Before the 2020 season, he had not played much football, having to serve a 28-month suspension from his days at USC.

Zion Nelson has shown that he's a tremendous athlete and is one of the better offensive line prospects.

Zion Nelson, T

When Nelson first started at left tackle as a true freshman, the three-star recruit struggled. Since then, he has improved dramatically, going from being a liability to one of the best players on Miami's roster in 24 months. Nelson is an outstanding athlete, allowing him to match speed off the edge. While he has taken a step forward, he is still very raw with his technique and has to show progress once again to warrant the hype that he is currently receiving.

Will Mallory looks to continue the tight end success after seeing Brevin Jordan get drafted last year.

Will Mallory, TE

A very successful hurdler in high school, Mallory has slowly carved out a role on the Hurricanes football team, competing with fifth-round pick Brevin Jordan for snaps in 2020. The speed from his track days translates onto the field, where Mallory has sure hands to contribute as a receiver. If he can add more mass to improve his run game impact and becoming a consistent ball-winner in the air, we could see Mallory shoot up boards.

Nesta Jade Silvera is a defender that will shoot up draft boards very quickly this season.

Nesta Jade Silvera, DT

Injuries have repeatedly slowed down Silvera during his three years at Miami. But when on the field, his raw talent is undeniable, displaying the athleticism required to be a productive interior pass rusher in college and the NFL.

After transferring from Georgia, Tyrique Stevenson will look to have a ton of success for the Hurricanes.

Tyrique Stevenson, CB

The versatile defensive back transferred from Georgia where his playing time suffered due to the Dawgs' loaded depth chart. Stevenson has the physical traits coveted by NFL scouts. At Georgia, the former five-star recruit put his versatility on display, showing that he could play cornerback, nickel and even some safety. He plays with a lot of physicality and should at least be a solid special teamer at the next level.