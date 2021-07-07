Top Five North Carolina State Prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft

When Dave Doeren took over as the head coach in 2013, the Wolfpack football program seemed to be on the ascension with back-to-back 9-4 seasons in 2017 and 2018. A disappointing 2019 was soon forgotten thanks to a strong 7-3 record in the ACC the following season. Having put several highly drafted players in the NFL over the past five years, including fifth overall pick Bradley Chubb, the Wolfpack have many intriguing prospects on their current roster.

Daniel Joseph could potentially be a breakout player for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Daniel Joseph, DE

A native of Canada, Joseph started his career at Penn State before transferring to North Carolina State. While he never started for the Nittany Lions, he showed his skill in 2020, racking up 6.5 sacks in eight starts. The pass-rush specialist was already drafted into the CFL, selected with the fourth pick of the 2020 draft, but hopes to use his additional season of eligibility to become an NFL draft pick.

Emeka Emezie is a big-bodied wide receiver that can win with physicality and contested catches.

Emeka Emezie, WR

The physical wideout plays the position like a power forward, asserting his dominance at the catch point with late adjustments and strong hands. Emezie is highly competitive in all phases of the game, which should help him find a role early in his NFL career. To be a high draft pick, he will have to show more dynamism and separation ability in 2021, which he might not be able to due to his limited athleticism.

Payton Wilson plays with a good head on his shoulders and can play extremely tough.

Payton Wilson, LB

Wilson is one of the best defensive players in the ACC when on the field, displaying great instincts and vision as a second level. He builds up impressive speed and can take on blocks with his physicality. Outside of close-quarter quickness, there are not many holes to find in Wilson’s game. Unfortunately, he has a lengthy injury history, including two torn ACLs and surgery on both shoulders, which will inevitably hurt his draft stock.

Zonovan Knight could be the next great running back to enter the upcoming NFL Draft.

Zonovan Knight, RB

Knight will inevitably rise up rankings as he is an excellent fit for gap and power running schemes. He plays with great instincts and vision to find holes and has a knack for absorbing contact. Thanks to his balance, Knight can change directions and run routes out of the backfield. While he will have an impact as a receiver in the NFL, he will have to improve his pass blocking to become a complete prospect.

Ikem Ekwonu has played both tackle and guard. He could be highly coveted when the Draft rolls around.

Ikem Ekwonu, G

A nasty finisher who has started at left guard and left tackle for the Wolfpack, Ekwonu can consistently enforce his will on defenders and opens up huge lanes in the run game. While he struggled to pass protect at tackle, he showed few issues pass blocking on the interior, which will be his NFL position. There are technicalities to improve upon, but his aggressiveness and power will be an enrichment for the run game of the team that drafts him.