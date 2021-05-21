Top Five Notre Dame Prospects in 2022 NFL Draft

Once again, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish had a great draft. They had three offensive lineman taken in the top 100 and had nine total draft picks. That ranked third among schools, only trailing Alabama and Ohio State. Next year though, Notre Dame should have more picks at the top of the draft. Consistently the Fighting Irish go under the radar, yet there is no reason why they can't make the College Football Playoff again. They have the coaching staff and starpower to do so. Here are the top five draft prospects to keep an eye on for the Fighting Irish next season.

Kyle Hamilton DS (1st Round Grade)

Kyle Hamilton has been regarded as one of the best safety prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The term generational is thrown around a lot but Hamilton is one of the few prospects that deserves that title. Hamilton is so good that he would have been a 1st round pick after his freshman season. He can be a tight end eraser, single high safety, or box safety. Hamilton will be the ultimate chess piece at the next level and allow defensive coordinators to do so much more schematically. In addition to his elite film, Hamilton has the football IQ of a ten year veteran and is going to test off the charts for a 6’4” safety. When looking at everything Hamilton brings to the table, he has what it takes to be on the level of Ed Reed or Sean Taylor, maybe even better. Hamilton is the best player in the 2022 class and should be a top five pick in the draft.

Jarrett Patterson iOL (1st Round Grade)

Jarrett Patterson has the potential to be the first interior lineman taken off the board.

Notre Dame had two top fifty picks on the offensive line, in Liam Eichenberg and Aaron Banks. Both of which are really talented but don’t have the upside Patterson possesses. He is the best returning center in college football. There are rumblings about Patterson switching to left tackle, which could help his draft stock, similar to that of Alijah Vera-Tucker. Either way, Patterson projects as a plug and play starter at center. Patterson was only a redshirt sophomore last season but when healthy, he was extremely consistent. Patterson never gives up pressures and can create gaping holes in the run game. Wherever Patterson lines up next season, expect star running back Kyren Williams to always be running behind him.

Isaiah Foskey DE (1st Round Grade)

Isaiah Foskey is the type of player that could sneak into the first round of the NFL Draft.

Had it not been for a log jam at defensive end this past season, Foskey would be in every early mock draft. It starts with his size. Foskey has the ideal frame for a 4-3 defensive end at 6’5'' 257 pounds and the athleticism to also be a potential 3-4 outside linebacker. On film, whenever Foskey is in the game, he flashes big time potential. He is a very good run defender and can make tackles in the backfield. That is rare to see from a player so young. Combine that with really good bend and Foskey is going to be a nightmare for opposing offenses next season. If the Fighting Irish unleash Foskey next season, he could be the sixth player in Notre Dame history to reach the ten sack mark.

Kyren Williams (2nd-3rd Round Grade)

Kyren Williams has shown a ton of upside as a running back.

The Notre Dame offensive line was led by redshirt freshmen Kyren Williams last season. He is one of the best returning backs in the nation and should be a solid day two pick. Teams will be worried about his lack of size, as he is only 5’9” 195 pounds. That lack of size is going to hurt him as a pass protector at the next level and his overall durability. Outside of that, Williams is just a really good player. He has great vision and can hit the hole with acceleration. Williams will also excel as a pass catcher at the next level.

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (3rd-5th Round Grade)

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa is one of the better interior defenders in the NFL Draft class and could go on day two.

On film, the flash plays are there with Tagovailoa-Amosa. He projects as a 3-tech at the next level but is moving to defensive end in Marcus Freeman’s new defense. At times, Tagovailoa-Amosa will look like a legitimate day two pick but he needs to get stronger and play more consistently. Next season will be crucial in determining Tagovailoa-Amosa’s draft stock but at the moment, he is a mid round pick.