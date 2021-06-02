Top Five Ole Miss Prospects in 2022 NFL Draft

The Mississippi Rebels have an identity again after Lane Kiffin took over as the head coach. His offense manufactures yardage as well as anyone in college football, getting the ball to explosive weapons like Elijah Moore. On defense, they have done an impressive job recruiting JUCO prospects in a quest to return to contending status. While Ole Miss does not have any top prospects such as Laremy Tunsil, their roster offers a number of draft-relevant talents at almost any position.

Sam Williams, DE

One of the nation's top defensive ends, Sam Williams has an NFL skill set.

An impressive athlete off the edge, Williams shows his versatility by lining him up in a four-point stance inside of the tackle or dropping into space. He has a very good burst and the ability to convert it into power, which makes him a dangerous rusher as he can also threaten the outside shoulder. His hands are heavy and he consistently extends in the run game. Outside of lower-body stiffness, Williams has off-field concerns that NFL scouts and decision-makers will monitor closely.

Lakia Henry, LB

Lakia Henry is an athletic all-around linebacker with the potential to start in the NFL.

Displaying his speed by running track in high school, Henry ran the first leg of the 4x100m relay at the state championship his junior year. This athleticism is immediately apparent on the field as he uses that speed and explosiveness to get sideline to sideline and be a threat on the blitz as well as covering ground in coverage. To take his game to the next level, the compact linebacker will have to improve his instincts and processing. If he can, Henry has the movement skills to start at the next level.

Jerrion Ealy, RB

Jerrion Ealy was one of the most exciting players in college football last season.

This undersized runner is one of the most fun players in college football with his step frequency, elusiveness and sudden changes of direction. Ealy creates yardage with his creativity and is tough to tackle as he escapes the clutches of defenders again and again. He has the makings of a change-of-pace back if he can show consistent receiving ability. A lack of size limits his inside running and pass blocking.

Matt Corral, QB

A volatile passer, some consider Matt Corral a top-tier quarterback in the 2022 class.

A modern-day quarterback of smaller stature with the ability to extend plays from within and outside of the pocket, Corral takes advantage of Kiffin’s offense, making a number of throws to wide-open targets every game. Very good underneath accuracy makes him an efficient distributor on his first read. When going beyond that, he struggles to process and understand defensive intent that has led to turnovers. To take the next step as a prospect, Corral has to show that he can execute consistently as a drop-back passer.

Jonathan Mingo, WR

Jonathan Mingo's impressive combination of size and speed may allow him to contribute in the NFL.

A big wideout, Mingo is a gifted straight-line athlete. He eats up cushions against off coverage and gets on top of defenders in a hurry, making him a viable deep threat. His hands are mostly strong although he has suffered from inconsistency. Limitations as a route-runner and his inability to win in contested situations could cause him to be a third or fourth option in an NFL offense. Athleticism and physicality should allow him to contribute as a gunner early in his career.