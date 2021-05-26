Top Five Oregon Prospects in 2022 NFL Draft

The Oregon Ducks have been churning out NFL prospects year in and year out. They’ve had back-to-back top ten picks the past two seasons and should continue that streak next year. The Ducks return a really good group of players, mainly on the defense. The defensive group in Eugene has the talent to be elite and help Oregon win another Pac-12 championship. Here are the top five Oregon Duck prospects for the 2022 NFL draft:

Kayvon Thibodeaux DE (1st Round Grade)

Some project Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux to be the first non-quarterback taken in the 2022 draft.

There is a chance Thibodeaux is the first pick in the draft next April, he is that good. Thibodeaux isn’t as big as Chase Young or Myles Garrett but he has been just as productive. In addition to what he brings as a pass rusher, Thibodeaux is very good against the run. He’ll step foot into the NFL as a complete player, not to mention he still has a lot of room to grow. If Thibodeaux can develop more pass rush moves to add to his arsenal, he could be a double-digit sack contributor as a rookie. After a down year at defensive end in 2021, Thibodeaux leads a star-studded class for 2022.

Verone McKinley III SAF (1st Round Grade)

Verone McKinley III's intelligence and versatility give him a chance to be a first-round pick in April.

The Ducks are starting to have a lot of success at defensive back, which resulted in four of them getting drafted back in April. McKinley III returns as the leader of the group and on film has been the best defensive back on the roster, since stepping foot on the field as a redshirt freshman. It starts with his football IQ. McKinley III is always in the right spot at the right time. He never makes boneheaded plays and is extremely consistent. McKinley III is also extremely versatile. He projects as a field general at the next level, similar to Budda Baker. Coaches are also going to love him. Smart, instinctive and tough describe McKinley III to a tee. He is a first-round talent for the 2022 draft.

Mykael Wright CB (1st-2nd Round Grade)

Oregon's Mykael Wright has stood out in coverage and on special teams since his freshman season.

Even with losing four defensive backs to the NFL, the Ducks still return a plethora of talent. Wright is a lockdown cornerback, who is great in coverage. Wright contributed as a true freshman and continued his success as a sophomore. He might not have the interception total but Wright had eight pass breakups last season. He’ll get his hands on the football next season if teams even test him. Wright also tackles which is an added bonus. It is a great cornerback class but he won’t have to wait too long to hear his name called.

DJ James CB (2nd-3rd Round Grade)

DJ James can be an early-round selection with increased playing time and experience.

In limited action as a sophomore, James was very impressive. He was rarely targeted in coverage and blanketed receivers. James has only played 206 snaps in his career but is going to take a big leap with more playtime next season. He is already on the scouting radar and will be a great running mate for Wright.

Devon Williams WR (2nd-4th Round Grade)

Devon Williams, a USC transfer, may be the Ducks' top offensive weapon in 2021.

On offense, no player is as intriguing as Williams for the Ducks. He was a high recruit coming out of high school and elected to play at USC. He then transferred to Oregon and quietly had a very good year, including two 100 yard games. At 6’5” 205 pounds, he fits the mold of an X wideout at the next level. Oregon has a very solid roster but Williams could emerge as the focal point next seasons and see his draft stock rise.