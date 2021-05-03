Top five overall team drafts in the 2021 NFL Draft

Judging how draft classes will end up is very difficult so immediately after the event. This exercise is an educated guess based on the pre-draft perception of prospects, team needs and fits. A number of teams had impressive drafts last weekend so narrowing it down to just five was very difficult.

5. Tennessee Titans

Round 1, Pick 22: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

Round 2, Pick 53: Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

Round 3, Pick 100: Elijah Molden, NB, Washington

Round 4, Pick 109: Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville

Round 4, Pick 135: Rashad Weaver, DE, Pittsburgh

Round 6, Pick 205: Racey McMath, WR, LSU

Round 6, Pick 215: Brady Breeze, S, Oregon

Tennessee took a risk on Caleb Farley’s back at pick 22 which could turn out to be a massive hit or disappointment depending on how the corner’s back holds up. After missing on Isaiah Wilson last year, the Titans made up for it with the second-round selection of Dillon Radunz, who can start opposite of Taylor Lewan. Despite being undersized, Elijah Molden is one of the best pure football players in the draft thanks to his instincts. He will help the defense immediately. Wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick is a capable route runner with the speed to stretch the field, making him a perfect fit to replace Corey Davis. The addition of Rashad Weaver makes sense for a team that has struggled to get off the field on third down. The former Pitt Panther can rush from an outside alignment or reduce inside and give guards issues with his length.

4. Carolina Panthers

Round 1, Pick 8: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Round 2, Pick 59: Terrace Marshall, Jr., WR, LSU

Round 3, Pick 70: Brady Christensen, OT, BYU

Round 3, Pick 83: Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame

Round 4, Pick 126: Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State

Round 5, Pick 158: Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa

Round 5, Pick 166: Keith Taylor, CB, Washington

Round 6, Pick 193: Deonte Brown, G, Alabama

Round 6, Pick 204: Shi Smith, WR, South Carolina

Round 6, Pick 222: Thomas Fletcher, LS, Alabama

Round 7, Pick 232: Phil Hoskins, DT, Kentucky

In their first year of working together, Matt Rhule and Scott Fitterer hit the draft out of the park. Jaycee Horn has the potential to be a shutdown press cornerback at the next in a division filled with star wideouts. Gambling on Terrace Marshall’s injury concerns in the late second round, given his tremendous size and speed. If he hits, Marshall can be very productive in Joe Brady’s offense. Brady Christensen is a solid offensive line prospect who should at least be able to back up multiple spots. Continuing to build a physical football team, Rhule and Fitterer selected Tommy Tremble. The Notre Dame tight end is a physical blocker with intriguing athleticism. On day three, Carolina continued adding players with starter upside such as Daviyon Nixon, Deonte Brown and Shi Smith. Keith Taylor fits the press coverage identity that they seem to prefer, given the selection of Horn. The Panthers will get criticized for this draft if their belief in Sam Darnold does not pay off and Justin Fields turns into a star for the Bears.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

Round 1, Pick 24: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

Round 2, Pick 55: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

Round 3, Pick 87: Kendrick Green, OL, Illinois

Round 4, Pick 128: Dan Moore Jr., OT, Texas A&M

Round 4, Pick 140: Buddy Johnson, LB, Texas A&M

Round 5, Pick 156: Isaiahh Loudermilk, DT, Wisconsin

Round 6, Pick 216: Quincy Roche, OLB, Miami

Round 7, Pick 245: Tre Norwood, DB, Oklahoma

Round 7, Pick 254: Pressley Harvin III, P, Georgia Tech

The Steelers are bringing their aging core back for one last super bowl run with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. In that quest, they needed to draft immediate impact players that would help them in 2021 and address immediate areas of need. This, they did, selecting Najee Harris who will be their lead back immediately and boost the Steelers’ running and passing attack, giving them a weapon out of the backfield that is similar to what the team had with Le’Veon Bell. The falling Pat Freiermuth was scooped up by the team in the second round. A solid run blocker, the local Penn State product should also contribute heavily as a receiver. Kendrick Green is a physical and athletic interior offensive lineman with guard/ center flexibility. He should start at some point in 2021 alongside Dan Moore Jr. who is a sound tackle prospect that fills a need in Pittsburgh. The other Aggie, Buddy Johnson should at least offer valuable depth at inside linebacker. Miami pass rusher Quincy Roche is technically sound with the ability to apply pressure on quarterbacks off the bench.

2. Chicago Bears

Round 1, Pick 11: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Round 2, Pick 39: Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

Round 5, Pick 151: Larry Borom, OL, Missouri

Round 6, Pick 217: Khalil Herbert, RB, Virginia Tech

Round 6, Pick 221: Dazz Newsome, WR, North Carolina

Round 6, Pick 228: Thomas Graham Jr., DB, Oregon

Round 7, Pick 250: Khyiris Tonga, DL, BYU

The Bears' draft was defined by their first two picks which they both traded up for. Stopping the Justin Fields slide by making a deal with the Giants, could give Chicago a real franchise quarterback for the first time in decades. Fields is a dynamic passer with mobility and a big arm, he should fit well into Matt Nagy’s offense. Filling another area of need with Teven Jenkins, Chicago traded up for a safe right tackle prospect. Jenkins is not only one of the meanest players in the draft, finishing blocks consistently, but also has strong technique in pass protection. He should be a solid starter at a premium position. On day three, general manager Ryan Pace mainly got depth. Sixth-round selection Khalil Herbert stands out, however. The former Virginia Tech back is a fast runner with great vision. He has the talent to challenge David Montgomery for carries.

Honorable Mentions: Chiefs, Giants, Browns

1. Detroit Lions

Round 1, Pick 7: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

Round 2, Pick 41: Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington

Round 3, Pick 72: Alim McNeill, DT, NC State

Round 3, Pick 101: Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

Round 4, Pick 112: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

Round 4, Pick 113: Derrick Barnes, LB, Purdue

Round 7, Pick 257: Jermar Jefferson, RB, Oregon State

Another rookie general manager with a top 5 draft! Brad Holmes really established a physical identity for the Lions with his first draft. Having Penei Sewell fall into their lap was definitely helpful, the Oregon product has outstanding physical traits that should make him a premier left tackle in the league. Both day two defensive tackles can get after the quarterback from the interior, something this Lions team severely lacked in 2020. Especially Onwuzurike has the quick get-off and violence to get into the face of NFC North passers. One of the steals was cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu who is a special athlete with press coverage ability. The Lions should have two exciting young starting corners in Melifonwu and Okudah. Fourth-round pick Amon-Ra St. Brown has been compared to Golden Tate and is yet another physical football player. The Lions still have needs but the new regime’s first draft should leave fans very optimistic about the future of the football team.