Top Five Texas A&M Prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft

From an NFL draft perspective, no team has more talent on their roster than Texas A&M. Jimbo Fisher has put together a string of unbelievable recruiting classes. With the way he has hit on prospects, it looks like Texas A&M is going to be a powerhouse for years to come. Here are the top five prospects to look out for on the Aggie roster:

(In no particular order, as they are all first round prospects)

DeMarvin Leal DL (1st Round Grade)

Dating back to his freshman season, it was easy to see that Leal would be considered a top player in the nation. He has unbelievable play strength that allows him to stack and shed offensive linemen with ease. At 290 pounds, he is an incredible athlete. Leal can win with speed to power on the outside. Offensive tackles two or even three years older, consistently lost against Leal. He also has the versatility to play all over the defensive line. Leal is a blue chip talent in the upcoming draft and should expect to hear his name called very early in the 2022 draft.

Jalen Wydermyer TE (1st Round Grade)

Few players move the way Wydermyer does at 265 pounds. He is a mismatch nightmare. Wydermyer will use his size to win against safeties and his combination of speed and route running to win against linebackers. He can play in-line or in the slot and should be Haynes King’s number one target next year. There is an argument to be made he would have been a 1st round pick if he was eligible for the 2021 draft. He is already pro-ready.

Kenyon Green OL (1st Round Grade)

It is a talented offensive line class next season and Green is the clear-cut best one. He is a two year starter and has looked like an NFL offensive linemen from day one. Green is moving to left tackle from guard next season, where he should be an All-American. His skill set will allow teams to keep him at left tackle or move him back inside. He has pro bowl potential from either spot. Green is very athletic, yet has the power to finish blocks on a consistent basis. He has lived up to his billing coming out of high school and then some.

Ainias Smith RB/WR (1st Round Grade)

Last year, Kadarius Toney took college football by storm and ended up as a top 20 pick. Smith is a better prospect that Toney. He has some of the most electrifying tape in the country. Line him up anywhere and he is going to make plays. Smith is a fantastic route runner and is extremely quick. He gets in and out of his breaks with ease and is very difficult to stop. Smith is also a great runner too, adding another dimension to his game. He’ll be a chess piece for an NFL offense and should be a breakout star this season.

Isaiah Spiller RB (1st Round Grade)

The NFL is moving away from taking running backs in the first round but Spiller is special. He is a true three down back, with pro bowl upside. Spiller has fantastic vision and power. He’ll bulldoze over a linebacker on one play and then the next one, he’ll juke a defender out of his cleats. Spiller should be the first running back off the board next season.