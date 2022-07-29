Last season was historic for Georgia. They won their first national championship since 1980 and had one of the best defenses of all time. The team wasn't just successful on the field, as they ended up with a total of 15 players drafted, the most in school history. Not only that, the Bulldogs dominated the first round, with five players drafted and the first overall pick, Travon Walker.

Head Coach Kirby Smart had done a fantastic job with recruiting since arriving at Georgia, and it paid off in a big way last year. Next season will be an interesting one for the Bulldogs. Losing that kind of talent will always be difficult, but their roster is built for long-term success. It is hard to say they'll have 15 draft picks again, but it wouldn't be shocking to see them with the most players selected of any school in the country next April. Here are the top prospects on Georgia's roster (in alphabetical order):

Top Georgia Prospects to Watch for 2023 NFL Draft DE Robert Beal Jr. Next season will be Beal Jr.'s breakout campaign. In only 334 snaps in 2021, Beal Jr. had 6.5 sacks. He is a great athlete who can convert speed to power. Beal Jr. possesses NFL power; he lacks the bend to win the outside track. If Beal Jr. shows a more diverse pass rush plan and can be consistent against the run, he could easily be a day two pick. Especially with testing and his frame, Beal Jr. probably sits in that third to fourth round range. DT Jalen Carter Arguably the best player returning in college football, Carter possesses the skill set to be the best defensive tackle in the NFL. His athleticism, power and explosiveness are all rare, and he does an excellent job against the run and has an NFL-ready frame. If Carter has another successful season, he'll be a top-five selection in the 2023 draft. OT Broderick Jones All the tools are there for Jones to be a fast riser this fall. He is a great athlete, with quick feet to mirror in pass protection and the length to stay at left tackle. Jones has a lot of similarities to Charles Cross from last season. He's a five-star recruit with flashes of first-round upside; Jones needs to get much stronger and improve his technique. He is a top 100 prospect already in a weak tackle class, and if he takes that next step in his development, Jones could compete to be one of the first left tackles drafted. TE Arik Gilbert If Gilbert is on the field, he has the talent to be one of the best weapons in college football. His combination of size and athleticism is rare for the position, and Gilbert showed he can be an elite blocker in his freshman film. Gilbert could end up as high as a top ten pick, but he is a wildcard. In the spring game, Gilbert reminded everyone why he was such a high recruit coming out. He needs to continue to produce and stay on the field. DT Zion Logue Every year a player comes out of nowhere and is a first-round pick. Logue has the traits, measurables and opportunity to be that guy this fall. He is a gifted athlete who flashed excellent natural power on film. He does a good job of stacking and shedding offensive lineman, and Logue has the speed to wreak havoc in the backfield. Next to Jalen Carter this fall, Logue has the chance to be a star. OL Warren McClendon Right now, McClendon plays right tackle for the Bulldogs. He projects best inside at the next level. McClendon wins with quick feet in pass protection and an advanced football IQ. His hand placement and technique are both good as well. In the run game, McClendon does his job and is very solid. Overall, McClendon won't wow evaluators with his tools, but he projects as a starting guard in the NFL. RB Kenny McIntosh With Zamir White and James Cook off to the NFL, it's McIntosh's turn to show people how talented he is. McIntosh has great burst and explosion, to go along with very good quickness. What separates McIntosh is that he is NFL-ready in the passing game. McIntosh can play with his pad level too high and still lacks a feel for the game, but he has the talent to play his way into a day two pick next April. CB Kelee Ringo A former five-star recruit, it is easy to see that Ringo is a future NFL player on film. He has great speed and length, and he is tight-hipped. He can struggle to change direction and is too grabby, but his measurables are exactly what teams look for in a cornerback. Ringo is a day two prospect, but his pedigree will get him drafted very high. OLB Nolan Smith It was a surprise when Smith returned for his senior year. The former number one recruit had an excellent season in 2021. He will test off the charts, and that athleticism shows up on the field. At the next level, Smith is going to have some versatility. He has the tools to be a weak-side outside linebacker, and he is a good pass rusher. Smith's length and lack of size are concerning for him to be used as a consistent rusher, which may hurt his upside in the draft. Smith is more of a second-round player right now. C Sedrick Van Pran The best center in the country, Van Pran, has the skill set to be a first-round pick. Van Pran possesses an excellent frame and is a gifted athlete. He works well in space, and his football IQ exceeds his years. Van Pran's strength stood out for such a young player, and it is hard to find players with his combination of athleticism and power. Van Pran is the anchor on Georgia's line, and with continued improvement, he could be their highest drafted offensive player for the Bulldogs. TE Darnell Washington Next season, Washington could end up as the third option in Georgia's tight end group, but he is one of the best players in the nation at the position. Washington is an excellent blocker with incredible size, and he is a reliable pass-catcher who will be a quarterback's best friend at the next level. It is difficult seeing Washington declare early, but his traits will be very difficult for teams to pass up.

Other Players to Keep an Eye On:

Kearis Jackson WR Ladd McConkey WR Kendall Milton RB Christopher Smith DS Tykee Smith DS

Down the Line Prospects to Watch:

Brock Bowers TE Amarius Mims OT Adonai Mitchell WR

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT