The Iowa Hawkeyes had a fantastic 2021 season. They won the Big Ten West for the first time since 2015 and were ranked as high as No. 2 in the nation. Returning several key starters, the Hawkeyes are in a position to make it back to the Big Ten championship. This past draft was a successful one for Iowa, too, as center Tyler Linderbaum and safety Dane Belton were drafted in the first and fourth round, respectively. That number should at least double next season, and there is a chance the Hawkeyes have another first-round selection. Here are the top players to watch on Iowa's roster for the 2023 NFL Draft:

Jestin Jacobs, LB

Currently, there isn't a clear-cut top linebacker in the 2023 draft, but it wouldn't be shocking for Jacobs to hold that title after this season. He has excellent size, length and athleticism that all translate on the field. Jacobs is a fluid mover for his size and can easily change direction. He'll be a tight-end eraser at the next level in man coverage. From a physical and athletic perspective, Jacobs is as good as it gets, but he needs more experience. The flashes of elite play were there on film last season. Jacobs is firmly in the conversation to be a first-round pick.

The Hawkeyes have arguably the best linebacking corps in college football, and Campbell is a big reason why. His instincts are fantastic, and he is a great tackler. Campbell diagnoses plays quickly and is consistently around the football. His upside isn't on the same level as Jacobs, but he is a good athlete who will be a long-time starter in the NFL. Campbell should hear his name called on Day 2 and be an impact player from Day 1.

Sam LaPorta, TE

Iowa continues to put out high-level tight-end prospects, and LaPorta is no exception. He is such a safe prospect, similar to Campbell at linebacker. LaPorta is very advanced as a blocker, which will help him get on the field early in his NFL career. As a pass-catcher, LaPorta is solid. He isn't on the level of Noah Fant or T.J. Hockenson as a pass-catcher or athlete, which is why LaPorta isn't a first-round prospect, but he should be drafted by the third round.

It was surprising when Moss decided to return to school for his fifth season, but he'll be one of the most experienced cornerbacks in college football. The first thing that stands out on film is his ball skills, which resulted in four interceptions last season. Moss is smart, with an excellent feeling for the game. He isn't a very fluid mover, as he has tight hips and doesn't have top-end speed. Moss is a potential All-American next season, which could help him turn into a Day-3 draft pick next April.

Other Players to Watch:

1. Lukas Van Ness, DE: In terms of talent, Van Ness is an NFL prospect. However, he will most likely not declare next year. He played a lot at defensive tackle last season and did well, but he'll be moving back to his natural position, defensive end, next season. Van Ness could have a breakout season, which would make him one of the top defensive prospects heading into the 2024 draft.

2. Kaevon Merriweather, DB: With Belton gone, Merriweather will be the leader of the Hawkeyes' secondary. He has good size and solid length, which helps him be a reliable tackler, and his coverage ability improved down the stretch. Currently, Merriweather is firmly in the mix as a Day-3 prospect.

