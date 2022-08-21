The Wildcats only had two players selected this past April but they bring back the talent to have at least three top 100 selections in next year’s draft. Head Coach Chris Klieman has the players to be one of the better teams in the nation and compete for a Big 12 championship. Here are the top prospects to watch on Kansas State’s roster this fall (in alphabetical order).

DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah Last season, Anudike-Uzomah was consistently one of the best pass rushers in the nation. He had 43 total pressures and did well against the best competition. Anudike-Uzomah boasts NFL size and length, with great linear explosion. Right now, Anudike-Uzomah is a top 100 talent with the upside to be a second-round pick. OL Cooper Beebe Playing left tackle for the Wildcats, Beebe projects best as a guard at the next level. His best trait is his football IQ. Beebe did a fantastic job handling stunts and twists and always looked under control on the field. He isn’t an elite athlete but Beebe does a great job getting to the second level and moving in space. Beebe projects as a long-term starting guard at the next level. CB Julius Brents It is hard to find players with the height, length and speed that Brents possesses. Brents plays with physicality and awareness to excel in zone coverage but he has the fluidity and tools to also be a high-level man corner. On film, Brents is a great tackler and a willing run defender. For a first-year starter, Brents showed the upside to be one of the first cornerbacks off the board next April. WR Malik Knowles NFL size and special teams' value will make Knowles a very interesting prospect in the backend of the draft. Knowles doesn't have great hands and isn't anything special as a route runner but he uses his body and length well. It wouldn't be shocking to see Knowles on a 53-man roster next year. DE Nate Matlack On film, Matlack flashed very good bend and speed to win the outside track. Matlack is a natural pass rusher with athletic traits that will translate at the next level. Even though he needs to gain weight, Matlack excelled as a run defender. He is on the younger side and might not declare for the 2023 draft but Matlack is a high-end pass rusher with top 100 upside. RB Deuce Vaughn Arguably the most electric player in college football, Vaughn has the talent to find a role at the next level. He has the ability to develop into a Darren Sproles type of player; his size will limit how high he can go in the draft, though. Expect Vaughn to have an All-American season but if he declares, he is most likely a day-three pick.

Other Players to Keep an Eye On:

Ekow Boye-Doe CB Khalid Duke OLB Adrian Martinez QB Daniel Green LB

