Even though they haven't had many wins over the past two seasons, the Tigers have put out some impressive NFL prospects. They had ten draft picks last April, including four top 100 selections. New Head Coach Brian Kelly should continue that trend and lead the Tigers to more success on the field. This is a solid LSU roster, with talent on both sides of the football. They have the playmakers to turn things around next season and compete to be one of the top teams in the SEC. Here are their top prospects to watch this fall.

Top LSU Prospects to Watch for 2023 NFL Draft EDGE BJ Ojulari A potential All-American, Ojulari is a gifted pass rusher. He has an explosive first step, with great bend to threaten the tackles outside shoulder. Ojulari can also win by converting speed to power, and he has the motor to get a lot of cleanup sacks. At the next level, Ojulari projects best as a 3-4 outside linebacker. He is a fluid athlete and moves well in space. Ojulari possesses first-round traits and is just scratching the surface of what he can become. Expect Ojulari to be one of the first defenders off the board in the 2023 class. WR Kayshon Boutte It is a wide-open race for the top wideout in the draft, and Boutte could reach that status with a good season. He has home run ability with the ball in his hands and easily separates. Boutte will test well and showed he can be effective in both the slot and on the outside. It is hard to argue against Boutte as a first-round caliber prospect. DT Jaquelin Roy Another defensive lineman, Roy, has the natural tools to be one of the better defensive tackles in the draft. He has a quick first step and is athletic. Roy needs to get better as a run defender. Based on pass rush ability alone, Roy is a top 100 pick, but if he becomes a more consistent player in the run game and continues to produce as a pass rusher, Roy will move up draft boards. CB Sevyn Banks One of the more interesting players in college football, Banks, was the top senior cornerback coming into this past season. Injuries prevented him from seeing the field for most of the year, and he never looked healthy when he played. That said, Banks checks every box teams look for in a cornerback and has a lot of upside. If he can regain his junior year form this season, he'll be one of the top cornerbacks in the class. The talent is there; he needs to remind evaluators this fall. DE Ali Gaye If a defensive end were built in a lab, he'd look like Gaye. There is no denying that Gaye possesses NFL length and size, but he doesn't know how to use his tools yet, which is why he is a project. At the next level, Gaye will be a power rusher, where he can maximize his length and power. Gaye didn't take that next step during the 2021 season before going down with a season-ending injury, which is why this year is so critical for his stock. Right now, he is an early day three kind of prospect who could go either way. QB Jayden Daniels After his freshman campaign, Daniels looked like a potential first-round pick. His game hasn't improved much, and he is still very undersized. He makes too many poor decisions and lacks poise, though. Daniels still has an NFL-caliber arm and can run, but his tape left much to be desired. Daniels is probably two years away from being an NFL prospect but has traits to work with, so he should be on scouts' radars. RB John Emery Jr. The NFL loves LSU running backs, and Emery Jr. will have the opportunity to cement himself as one of the top senior running backs next season. The former top recruit has the size and athleticism to be good; he needs to be able to stay on the field. Emery Jr. is a wait-and-see prospect who should be one of the focal points of the LSU offense. DS Jay Ward A smart and versatile defensive back, Ward has the skill set to be a solid backup at the next level. He is good in zone coverage, using his instincts to make plays. Ward needs to get stronger and improve his tackling, but he is an NFL-caliber player.



Other Players to Keep an Eye On:

Greg Brooks Jr. CB Jaray Jenkins WR Myles Brennan QB Mekhi Garner CB Mike Jones Jr. LB Jarrick Bernard-Converse CB

Down the Line Prospect to Watch: DT Maason Smith

The early favorite for DT1 in the 2024 class, Smith's freshman film was incredible. He looks like an NFL player with excellent power and speed. Smith can get after the quarterback with ease and flashed immense potential. He is next up on LSU's defense and could end up as their best player by the end of the season.

