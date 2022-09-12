It wasn’t necessarily the season Gopher fans wanted in 2021, but PJ Fleck’s squad won nine games, including a bowl victory over West Virginia. This season Minnesota returns their starting quarterback and running back, but they lost a few big names on both offensive and defense to the NFL.

With new starting spots to fill, there are a few breakout candidates on the Gophers roster. Last April, Minnesota had four draft picks, and that number could easily be topped if their top players continue to progress. Here are the top prospects to watch on the Gophers this fall.

C John Michael Schmitz Arguably the top senior center in the nation, Schmitz is a complete player. He won’t overwhelm anyone with his athleticism or power, but he plays with great technique. His football IQ stands out on film, and he rarely messes up. His ceiling is probably the third round, but Schmitz is talented enough to start in the league for a decade. TE Brevyn Spann-Ford One of the biggest tight ends in the draft, Spann-Ford has the chance to be a better pro than a college player. His size and length will be coveted by NFL teams, and he is a good receiver. Spann-Ford’s blocking needs some work, but the physical tools are there for him to develop as a blocker. The upside isn’t there for Spann-Ford to be viewed as a number one tight end, but he could be a number two at the next level. RB Mohamed Ibrahim Last season, Ibrahim was dominating Ohio State before tearing his ACL. He will be one of the oldest running backs in the draft, and his three-down upside isn’t there, making it tough to see a team drafting him unless he has an elite season this year. Most likely, Ibrahim is a priority free agent. DS Tyler Nubin The toughness, size and instincts will make Nubin intriguing on day three. In coverage, Nubin isn’t overly explosive, but his technique makes up for it. He is a better run defender, but he’ll be good enough to contribute in coverage. His lack of speed and overall athleticism will limit his potential, but Nubin should be on a 53-man roster come week one of the 2023 NFL season. OT Aireontae Ersery There is a chance Ersery ends up as the highest draft pick on Minnesota’s roster. He only had 76 snaps coming into this season, but his natural tools are excellent. He has the size and foot quickness to be a starting left tackle in the NFL. It will be important for Ersery to do well once conference play starts. Ersery is most likely a 2024 prospect, but he is a great player.

Other Players to Keep an Eye On:

Terrell Smith CB Jordan Howden DS Chris Autman-Bell WR Dylan Wright WR Mariano Sori-Marin LB Thomas Rush EDGE

