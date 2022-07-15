As of late, The Tigers have put out some solid young NFL players, including Nick Bolton, Larry Borom and Albert Okwuegbunam. Missouri has had at least multiple players drafted in the last four classes, and that trend should continue next April. It wouldn't be shocking if they had more draft picks than their 2021 class, which saw five players selected. This is an excellent roster that should be very competitive in the SEC. Here are their top prospects to watch this fall (in alphabetical order).

Top Missouri Prospects to Watch for 2023 NFL Draft CB Kris Abrams-Draine A former wideout, Abrams-Draine, has high-level ball skills and should be a turnover machine at the next level. His instincts were extremely impressive for a young player as well. It is hard to find cornerbacks with the playmaking ability Abrams-Draine possesses, and he is just scratching the surface of what he can become. He mainly played inside last season, but Abrams-Draine has the skill set to be a shutdown outside cornerback. The talent is there for Abrams-Draine to be one of the best cornerbacks in the nation next season and potentially lead the country in interceptions if teams throw his way. DS Jaylon Carlies The first thing that stands out on Carlies' film is how big he is. Carlies is physically imposing and, similar to Abrams-Draine, can create turnovers. In his first season as a full-time starter, Carlies had four interceptions and was great in coverage. He moves well for his size and can tackle. All the tools are there for Carlies to be one of the more highly coveted safeties in next year's class. OT Javon Foster A first-year starter at left tackle, Foster held his own against some of the best pass rushers in the nation. He has good foot quickness to go along with solid athleticism for the position. He will check every box to stay at tackle and is a smart player. Foster understands angles and is quick to react to stunts and twists. As he gets stronger, he'll get that much better in the run game, but Foster continually flashed in that regard. With another year of experience in the SEC and added play strength, Foster will be viewed as one of the best senior tackles in the draft. DE Trajan Jeffcoat After a solid sophomore season, Jeffcoat started to get NFL buzz. He took a step back last season but still has intriguing size and length. His frame should allow him to kick inside on pass rush downs and be used as a 3-4 end. There is a lack of quick twitch and consistency on film, but multiple years of solid tape in the SEC with NFL measurables go a long way to being selected. DE Isaiah McGuire Similar to Jeffcoat, McGuire has NFL size and length. He wins with a motor that always runs hot and explosion that allows him to convert speed to power. McGuire still needs to add more to his pass rush repertoire, as he isn't a great athlete. His ability as a run defender was solid and should continue to get better with more experience. Right now, McGuire is a solid day three pick who can develop into a potential rotational defensive lineman. DT Darius Robinson Missouri goes out and gets players with NFL measurables, and Robinson fits that to a tee. He has exceptionally long arms and great height. His frame is pretty impressive, and Robinson can continue to add weight. Robinson's natural speed is evident on film, and he has the chance to be a workout warrior at the combine. Robinson is a very good run defender who sheds offensive lineman with ease. His play strength, length and speed will cause scouts to salivate over his upside. If there is a prospect who skyrockets up boards at defensive tackle, Robinson has all the tools to be that player. OT Hyrin White Last season, White did a very good job in the SEC and flashed a lot of potential on film. He has excellent length and foot quickness. White mirrored pass rushers extremely well, and he has the agility to stay in front of defenders. This fall, White will need to show improved play strength and consistency in the run game to take his game to the next level. He and Foster will form one of the best tackle duos in college football.



Other Players to Keep an Eye On:

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB Ty'Ron Hopper LB Zeke Powell OL Devin Nicholson LB

Down the Line Prospect to Watch

Luther Burden III WR: The top receiving recruit in the nation, Burden III, should be a day one starter for the Tigers and be their top wideout. He was a phenomenal player in high school and has the talent to be an All-American candidate early in his career. Burden III has the makings to be a high first-round pick when he is a junior.

