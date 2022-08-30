This past April, Penn State had eight draft picks but they returned the talent to have even more. This Nittany Lions roster is built well, with NFL-caliber players on both sides of the ball. There is a chance this is a double-digit win team and if quarterback Sean Clifford steps up, they’ll challenge Ohio State and Michigan for a Big Ten East title. Here are the top prospects to watch on the Nittany Lions this fall (in alphabetical order).

DS Ji'Ayir Brown With Jaquan Brisker off to the NFL, Brown takes over as the top safety at Penn State. Last season, Brown had six interceptions, including two in the bowl game against Arkansas. The ball always seemed to find Brown and those ball skills should translate at the next level. He doesn’t have great range or speed and his size is nothing special. Brown does his best work near the line of scrimmage and in underneath zones. He is a day-three pick heading into the season but that was the case with Brisker last season and he rose to the second round. OT Olu Fashanu Heading into the bowl game, Fashanu only had 21 career snaps. In his first start against Arkansas, Fashanu looked like a future NFL player, displaying high-level athleticism and foot quickness. He was excellent in pass protection and played like an experienced vet against a good pass rush group. Fashanu’s upside is through the roof and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him end up as a top 50 pick and one of the first tackles off the board. DE Adisa Isaac The best player on the Nittany Lions' defense, Isaac has immense upside. As a true sophomore, he was a rotational player, flashing incredible speed and bend off the edge. A season-ending injury prevented Isaac from breaking out as a junior. He returns to the field this year and should be the best pass rusher in the Big Ten. That's how good Isaac is. Expect Isaac to test very well at the combine, similar to his predecessors Shaka Toney and Odafe Oweh. LB Curtis Jacobs Even with fourth-round pick Brandon Smith on the roster, Jacobs was Penn State’s best linebacker. He is at his best as a blitzer, where his straight-line speed and explosiveness stand out. Jacobs needs to get stronger to get off blocks in the run game. On film, Jacobs didn’t look very comfortable in coverage but that should improve with experience. This is a big year for Jacobs to rise, as the former five-star recruit has the talent and athleticism to be an NFL player. TE Theo Johnson An NFL-ready pass protector, Johnson has the tools to be a starting tight end at the next level. He was a rotational player last season and didn’t have a ton of reps as a route runner but he flashed as a pass-catcher. Because of Penn State’s offense, Johnson’s full potential might not be on display, but he will be a good pro. Johnson might not come out this year but when he declares, he’ll be a day two pick. CB Joey Porter Jr. The son of former NFL star Joey Porter, Porter Jr. has the skill set to be an early day two pick. It starts with his measurables. Porter Jr. has freakishly long arms and great size. That said, his tape has been inconsistent and he is more of a projection based on traits. His best fit at the next level will be as a zone cornerback, where his length and ball skills will stand out. Porter Jr.’s change of direction and long speed aren’t special, which could prevent him from sneaking into the first round. TE Brenton Strange Penn State’s starter at tight end, Strange, is a solid all-around player. He needs to get stronger but Strange has shown the ability to be an effective blocker. Strange excels blocking on the move and uses good technique to move defenders in the run game. As a receiver, Strange uses his speed and quickness to get open, and his hands are solid for the most part too. Strange is a 4th-5th round player who could develop into a good second tight end. WR Mitchell Tinsley Arguably the most underrated wide receiver in the nation, Tinsley will be a great pro. He is an incredible route runner with an advanced route tree. He creates separation with ease, showcasing loose hips and excellent quickness. Tinsley showed up in a big way against his best competition last season at Western Kentucky, so his skillset should translate well at Penn State. Tinsley uses his tracking ability and excellent hands down the field to make impressive catches. Tinsley’s tape shows a player who will have a long career in the NFL as a starter. OL Caedan Wallace In terms of his NFL projection, Wallace is best suited at guard. He plays with really good pad level, play strength and balance. Wallace is a good run blocker who can easily seal off defenders. In pass protection, players struggle to win with power against Wallace because of his upper body and core strength. Wallace will have the film and experience to be an NFL starter at guard. WR Parker Washington A slot-only wideout, Washington was very productive last season. He does an excellent job finding openings in zones and his spatial awareness stood out on film. Washington doesn't drop passes that are in his vicinity. His combination of great hands and ability to attack zone coverage makes him a quarterback's best friend. Washington isn't overly fast, though, and he lacks size. His route running isn't there yet and he lacks the twitch to get open. Washington projects to be a day-three slot-only wideout.

Other Players to Keep an Eye On:

Keyvone Lee RB Juice Scruggs OG KeAndre Lambert-Smith WR Smith Vilbert DE PJ Mustipher DT Nick Tarburton DE Keaton Ellis DB

Down the Line Prospect to Watch: OL Landon Tengwall

Last season, Tengwall played in only three games but the true freshman looked fantastic. He already has an NFL body and impressive athleticism for his size. Slated to play left guard this season, Tengwall should compete to be All-Big Ten this season. Expect Tengwall to become one of Penn State’s best offensive linemen in recent memory.

