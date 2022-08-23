It will be the first year since 2009 that Notre Dame won’t be coached by Brian Kelly but Marcus Freeman should pick up where his predecessor left off. The Fighting Irish have a mix of youth and experience on their roster, with several NFL-caliber players. Notre Dame had eight draft picks in 2021 but only two in 2022. Expect that number to be closer to eight in 2023. Here are the top prospects to watch on the Fighting Irish this fall (in alphabetical order).

DL Jayson Ademilola Even though he is undersized, Ademilola projects well as a pass-rushing 3-tech at the next level. He has a quick first step, good hands and a relentless motor that help him get after the quarterback. Ademilola needs to continue to get stronger and will get knocked for his size, but he can be a rotational player at the next level. DE Isaiah Foskey It wouldn’t be shocking to see Foskey as the second edge rusher off the board and a top ten pick. He has that kind of talent. Somewhat misused last season, Foskey still flashed incredible speed and won in many ways. He also excelled against the run, displaying high-level natural strength. There are very few holes in Foskey’s game, and he could work himself into the top ten with another good season. CB Cam Hart The upside for Hart to be one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL is there. He looks the part with incredible size and length, and Hart possesses impressive fluidity and speed for his size. As a former receiver, Hart has natural ball skills, and he showed the ability to track the football downfield in coverage. Hart will also have the versatility to play both man and zone coverage. Last season was Hart’s first as a starter, and he showed immense upside. If he takes the next step in his development, Hart will be one of the most coveted defenders in next year’s draft and a first-round pick. DS Brandon Joseph After a fantastic redshirt freshman campaign, Joseph looked poised to be a 2022 draft prospect. His sophomore season didn’t go as planned, leading him to transfer from Northwestern to Notre Dame. Joseph has incredible instincts and ball skills but isn’t a high-level athlete. Still, players with Joseph’s football IQ and playmaking ability end up as a day two draft pick. TE Michael Mayer As of now, Mayer is the clear-cut favorite to be the first tight end drafted in the 2023 class. He doesn’t have the same upside Kyle Pitts had coming out, but Mayer could easily land in the first round. His combination of blocking and pass-catching will make him a day one starter in any offense. At the next level, Mayer will be one of the better tight ends in the league for a very long time. DL Rylie Mills In a rotational role last season, Mills had 19 pressures and looked like an NFL-caliber defensive lineman. He has the versatility to play all over the interior and displayed impressive play strength and a knack for getting after the quarterback. Mills is the kind of player who could come out of nowhere and be a high draft pick. Marist Liufau Last season was supposed to be Liufau’s breakout year, but a season-ending injury prevented that. In 2020, Liufau started down the stretch against Clemson and Alabama, and he flashed athleticism, speed and instincts to be a great linebacker prospect. If Liufau can come back healthy and produce the way he did in a limited sample size in 2020, he’ll be one of the best linebackers in next year’s class. C Jarrett Patterson Like Mayer, Patterson is one of the safest players in the draft. He wins with fantastic technique and athleticism to keep players in front of him in pass protection. In the run game, Patterson excels at sealing off defenders to create holes for ball carriers to run through. Coaches will love Patterson’s experience and versatility. He is slated to play guard this season and has starter upside at both center and guard at the next level.

Other Players to Keep an Eye On:

JD Bertrand LB Zeke Correll C Bo Bauer LB Clarence Lewis CB

Down the Line Prospect to Watch: Joe Alt OT

The Fighting Irish have had a plethora of first-round offensive linemen over the years and Alt is next up. He came in as a true freshman last season and was one of the best offensive tackles in the nation. His technique, athleticism and play strength at such a young age was very impressive. If Alt has another good season, he will be a preseason All-American favorite heading into his junior season.

