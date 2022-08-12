The Rebels have been one of the most talked about teams under Head Coach Lane Kiffin. He brings excitement and a high-scoring offense everywhere he goes and that hasn’t changed in Oxford. After not having a draft pick in 2020, Ole Miss has had a total of eight players selected in 2021 and 2022. The Rebels have the roster to continue their draft success next April. Here are the top prospects to watch on Ole Miss this fall.

OG Nick Broeker After playing left tackle for the Rebels for three seasons, Broeker is moving inside for his senior season. The former freshman All-American, Broeker has been one of the best offensive linemen in the SEC throughout his career. He wins with high-level athleticism, quickness and technique. Broeker plays with excellent pad level and knee bend as well. Broeker's success at left tackle with guard measurables makes him an intriguing player for the upcoming season. He is arguably the top senior offensive lineman in the country and should take that next step at guard this fall. Broeker has the talent to be the top interior offensive lineman in the 2023 class. RB Zach Evans It is a great running back class, and Evans is near the top of that list. He is a former five-star recruit who has NFL size. The biggest knock on Evans is that he hasn’t played much football. In the past two seasons at TCU, Evans only had 190 snaps. Now at Ole Miss, he should be the focal point of the offense, where his explosiveness, tackle-breaking ability and breakaway speed will be showcased. Evans is more of a day two pick than a first-rounder, but he could go as high as the second round. WR Jonathan Mingo An outside receiver with a great build, Mingo looked like a breakout candidate last season before going down with a broken foot leading up to the Alabama game. He is a big target who uses his size to create separation on the outside. Mingo can play through contact and is solid after the catch. The biggest concern with Mingo is his inconsistent hands. If he can improve his consistency as a pass catcher and continue to refine his route running, Mingo could go as high as the third round. He is a day three prospect going into the season. CB Miles Battle An under-the-radar senior, Battle is raw but has a lot of upside. The first thing that stands out on his film is his height and length. His speed is solid for his size, and he can defend receivers deep. Battle lacks instincts and awareness, which has hurt his overall play. For being an older prospect, that is concerning. He is also an inconsistent tackler. Elite size and length with good enough speed will get a player drafted on day three, and the flashes of solid play are there on Battles film. He has a lot to clean up right now. OT Jeremy James Last season James played right tackle and did a great job there, but because Broeker is kicking inside, he’ll move over to left tackle. James did very well against some of the top pass rushers in the nation next season, displaying good technique and length to keep defenders away from the pocket. James excels as a run blocker, especially at the second level. James will likely return to school for his senior season, but he is a good prospect. DS Isheem Young Smart and instinctive are the two traits that stand out on Young’s film. He is a fantastic tackler who understands who takes proper angles to ball carriers. Young’s route recognition and explosiveness were also impressive. His lack of size and range hurts his upside, but Young has the football IQ to make it at the next level. Moving up to the SEC from the Big 12, Young will have an opportunity to rise if he plays well. OT Mason Brooks A transfer from Western Kentucky, Brooks will be the starting right tackle for the Rebels this season. He won’t wow evaluators with his quickness or athleticism, but he consistently got the job done on tape last season. Brooks is technically sound and has good play strength, but can struggle against some of the faster and more athletic edge rushers. Brooks projects as a backup at the next level. CB Deantre Prince Similar to Miles Battle, Prince has very good measurables for a cornerback. He has excellent foot quickness and movement skills to stay in phase with wideouts. His flashes show a future starter in the NFL, but his tape was wildly inconsistent. There were many times when Prince also looked like a priority free agent. This will be a big year for his stock, as the natural tools are there, but Prince needs to play at a high-level more often to establish himself as a draftable player.

Other Players to Keep an Eye On:

Cedric Johnson DE AJ Finley DS Tavius Robinson DE Jaylon Robinson WR Otis Reese IV DS Troy Brown LB

Down the Line Prospect to Watch: TE Michael Trigg

An unbelievable acquisition from USC in the offseason, Trigg has the chance to be one of the best tight ends in the nation as only a true sophomore next season. He was dominant in the spring game, showing elite-level athleticism and separation ability for a tight end. Trigg is the early favorite for TE1 in the 2024 class.

