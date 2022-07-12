Top Pittsburgh Prospects to Watch for 2023 NFL Draft

The Panthers had one of their best seasons ever last season. They had a Heisman finalist, the Biletnikoff winner and won the ACC. It was Pitt's first double-digit winning season since 2009, and they beat Clemson in the process. With the Panthers' success, they lost some key pieces, but Pitt returns several players ready to break out and help them win the ACC again. Here are their top players to watch this fall (alphabetically).

The first thing that stands out on Baldonado's film is his frame. He looks the part and has the body to add even more weight. Baldonado was productive last season, with nine sacks and 48 total pressures. He is an excellent linear athlete who converts speed to power well—his effectiveness for being inexperienced shows that there is room for growth in his game. Baldonado could have versatility too, and he'll be able to play 5-tech or kick inside as a 3-tech on pass rush downs. The NFL covets players like Baldonado, making him one of the top seniors in the nation.

If there is the next Aaron Donald in college football, it is Kancey. He is undersized, but his quickness, athleticism and advanced pass rush moves make him an elite college player. He might be too small, but all of his tools will translate to the next level. Kancey is one of the most unique prospects in recent memory, who will be very polarizing when he declares for the draft.

WR Konata Mumpfield

The Panthers lost Jordan Addison to the transfer portal, but they added Mumpfield, who should have a significant impact next season. At Akron last season, Mumpfield stood out against teams such as Auburn and Ohio State, as well as dominating every MAC team he played. His ability to create separation was evident in the spring game, where he had a 55-yard reception on the game's first play. Expect more of those big plays next season.

After an impressive freshman season at USC, the thought was Slovis was the next Trojans first-round quarterback. Injuries and inconsistent play have led him to transfer to Pitt, but he is still a talented player. Slovis is one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the nation, who can deliver the ball with touch and excellent ball placement. He needs to improve his decision-making and stay healthy, but he has top-tier accuracy to re-establish himself as a top quarterback prospect.

Last season, Warren took the next step in his development and was rewarded with a Senior Bowl invite. He elected to return to school, and he has the chance to be one of the first offensive linemen selected next year. Warren has excellent flexibility and explosion out of his stance to easily mirror defensive ends. He handles power well and has the skill set to play all five offensive line positions. Warren has the talent to be viewed as a long-term left tackle at the next level.

Other Players to Keep an Eye On:

Israel Abanikanda RB Deslin Alexandre DE SirVocea Dennis LB Gabe Houy LB Shayne Simon LB Jared Wayne WR

Down the Line Prospect to Watch:

Gavin Bartholomew

A considerable part of Pitt's success last season was the play of Bartholomew. He was ready to make an impact from day one, and Bartholomew produced on one of the top offenses in the nation. He has natural hands and NFL size and showed that he could be an impact blocker. Bartholomew has the talent to declare early and be one of the first tight ends off the board. He has the tools and upside to be a special player.

