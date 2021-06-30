Top Prospects to Know on Phil Steele’s Preseason All-American List

The long-anticipated release of Phil Steele's College Football Preview magazine is finally here, and with that came his All-American list. Here is a look at some of the top ones to keep an eye on this fall (alphabetical order):

Sevyn Banks, CB, Ohio State

Sevyn Banks has first-round talent and could be near the top of a very deep 2022 corner class.

The Buckeyes didn't have a first-round cornerback in the 2021 draft, but that should change next year. Banks has all the tools to be a shutdown corner for Ohio State next season. Last season was his first year as a starter, and Banks flashed first-round potential. It starts with his unbelievable measurables, but Banks also has the skills to be a great man-to-man cover cornerback. Next season, Banks should take that next step, similar to Jeff Okudah, in 2019, which resulted in him being a first-team All-American and top draft pick. Banks has the talent to have the same kind of jump.

Nik Bonitto, DE, Oklahoma

Nik Bonitto has managed to stand out on a talented Oklahoma defense.

If Bonitto came out last season, he would have been a high draft pick. However, coming back to school will allow him to show scouts he is a definitive first-round pick. Steele projects that Bonitto will finish as a first-team All-American, and for a good reason. It starts with Bonitto's ability to get after the quarterback. As a standup rusher, it was almost unfair last season. His first step and bend made it very difficult for tackles to keep him outside the pocket. Bonitto is also great in space and is a player who could be elite in coverage at the next level. Last season, Bonitto had six sacks in the final four games and will look to pick up where he left off last season. Teams who run a 3-4 scheme will be looking to add Bonitto as a difference-maker on their defense. He has the talent to be a top-15 pick in next year's draft.

Nick Broeker, OL, Ole Miss

Nick Broeker is a proven starter who has stood out against NFL talent in the SEC.

Dating back to his freshman season, Broeker has been one of the top offensive linemen in the country. He was a freshman All-American in the SEC and followed it up with an excellent sophomore season. Protecting the blind side for star quarterback Matt Corral will put Broeker in the spotlight next season. Broker's grip strength is phenomenal, and he is a great run blocker. His pass blocking is also excellent, as he has quick feet and moves well laterally to combat inside moves. Broeker will have the versatility to play either guard or tackle at the next level and will be a standout player in a zone scheme. With another good season next fall, Broeker could hear his name called very early next year.

Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

Kenyon Green is seen as one of the top offensive linemen in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The best guard from this past season was a must for a projected All-American list. Green is everything a team would want in an offensive lineman. He is a great athlete who has elite play strength. On tape, Green consistently puts players in the dirt and does an outstanding job of finishing plays. Moving to left tackle this season, Green's high-level pass-blocking ability will be on full display. Right now, he is a first-round lock, but with another good season, especially at left tackle, Green will be a top-10 pick in the same range where guard Quenton Nelson was selected (sixth overall).

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Kyle Hamilton may be the best player in the 2022 NFL Draft, regardless of position.

It almost feels like Hamilton is a shoo-in to be a first-team All-American next season. He is the best safety in the nation and one of the best collegiate safeties in recent memory. With that being said, his pro potential is on another level. Hamilton possesses the talent defensive coordinators will salivate over. He is an elite athlete who is very cerebral in the back end of the Notre Dame defense. On tape, Hamilton is excellent in all facets of the safety position and is the ultimate chess piece. The last safety to go in the top five was Eric Berry a decade ago, and Hamilton is deserving of going that high.

George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue

George Karlaftis should be one of the top defensive ends in the 2022 class come draft day.

After a phenomenal freshman season and great flashes in a shortened sophomore campaign, Karlaftis has the talent to put on a show next season. His skill set is that of a seasoned NFL veteran, and he is always keeping offensive tackles guessing. Chase Young led the nation with 16.5 sacks from the Big Ten in 2019, and it wouldn't be shocking to see Karlaftis break that total. Not only that, Karlaftis is a great run defender. He consistently sheds blockers and has the motor to track down ball carriers. Karlaftis is the complete prospect, with the upside to be one of the elite pass rushers in the NFL.

DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

DeMarvin Leal ia an incredible athlete who will contend for a top pick in April.

The best defensive linemen in the SEC checked in as a first-team All-American for Steele. Leal is well-deserving of that praise, as he dominated offensive tackles as a true sophomore last season. In terms of athleticism, Leal is a freak. At 290 pounds, he has a phenomenal spin move and can contort his body in several different ways to get after the quarterback. In addition, Leal can play anywhere across the defensive line and win. His tape is eye-popping, and he should end up as a consensus All-American by the end of the 2021 season. He is a first-round lock and a potential top-five pick.

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Chris Olave is an NFL-caliber route runner who is firmly in the preseason WR1 conversation.

The best returning wideout in the nation checked in as a first-team All-American for Steele. What Olave brings to the table as a pass-catcher is special. His route-running ability is that of a 10-year veteran, and his quickness is incredible. Top cornerbacks like Patrick Surtain II struggled more with Olave than any other wideout. Even without Justin Fields next season, he should continue his success and put up video-game numbers. It isn't out of the question that he can have similar production to DeVonta Smith from a year ago and compete for the Heisman with a typical season. Olave is a high first-round talent and should be the first receiver off the board next April.

Jarrett Patterson, OL, Notre Dame

The NFL loves Notre Dame offensive linemen; Jarrett Patterson seems to be next in line.

The Fighting Irish had four offensive linemen leave for the NFL last season, three of whom were top-100 picks. The only returnee, Jarrett Patterson, was the best player on their line. He has played center in the past for Notre Dame, but could play guard or tackle this upcoming fall. He is talented enough to be an All-American at any spot on the line, which is why Steele had him included. The California product is as technically sound as anyone and is highly consistent. He will be a Day-1 starter at guard or center at the next level, with the ability to play in the league for a long time. The Fighting Irish put out top-tier offensive linemen every year, and Patterson is next in line.

Isaiah Thomas, DE, Oklahoma

A key piece of a talented Sooners' defense, Isaiah Thomas's complete skillset will appeal to NFL teams.

The Sooners lost Ronnie Perkins to the NFL, but they shouldn't miss a beat, with Thomas moving back out to a traditional defensive end spot. Thomas has excellent size at 6-foot-4, 267 pounds and is extremely athletic. He can get after the quarterback with quickness from the outside and has a plethora of pass-rush moves in his toolbox. On tape, Thomas is always around the quarterback, which led to eight sacks last season. That was while also playing defensive tackle for the majority of the season because of injuries. Next year, Thomas should easily put up double-digit sacks and be a first-team, All-American candidate.

Rasheed Walker, T, Penn State

Rasheed Walker can be one of the top tackle prospects available in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In terms of franchise left tackles, it doesn't get much better than Walker. He has the talent to emerge as one of the top left tackles in the nation next season. His flash plays are fantastic and show a player with all the tools to be a very high draft pick. Penn State faces several talented edge rushers next season, so Walker will be able to display how good he is against some of the best players in the nation. Penn State had a top-15 pick in linebacker Micah Parsons last season and could have another with what Walker brings to the table.

Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M

Jalen Wydermyer is firmly in the conversation for TE1 and may be a first-round pick in April.

The Aggies are returning a fantastic group of NFL prospects, including Wydermyer, the best tight end in the nation. He is everything teams want in a tight end at the collegiate level and in the NFL. First and foremost, he produces as a receiver. Wydermyer has fantastic hands and a great understanding of how to use leverage. His route-running is excellent, and Wydermyer is quick in and out of his breaks. When teams played Texas A&M, their focus was stopping Wydermyer, which is rare for a tight end. He'll be the top target for whoever is throwing the ball for Texas A&M next season, which should lead to a lot of production, similar to that of Kyle Pitts from last season. Wydermyer is a first-round tight end and one of the top players in the nation. Steele reflects that by naming him to his first-team All-American list.