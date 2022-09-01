On film, O’Connell plays like an old-school quarterback. He is strictly a pocket passer but O’Connell has incredible accuracy. His ball placement is fantastic and he always hits receivers in the right spot. O’Connell can also throw with touch and his arm strength is good enough for the next level. Right now, O’Connell projects as a solid to high-end backup who could be a spot starter. That kind of value will get a player like O’Connell drafted early on day three.