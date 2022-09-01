Skip to main content
Top Purdue Prospects to Watch for 2023 NFL Draft

An in-depth look at the best prospects on the Boilermakers' roster heading into the 2022 season.

Last year, the Boilermakers had their best season since 2003, going 9-4 and winning the Music City Bowl. Losing George Karlaftis and David Bell to the NFL will hurt this roster but they return enough talent to match their win total from 2021. Jeff Brohm’s squad will be in the thick of things in a wide-open Big Ten West. Here are the top prospects to watch on Purdue this fall.

CB Cory Trice

His outstanding size and length makes Trice one of the most exciting cornerback prospects in the draft. He is best when he uses his length and physicality as a press zone cornerback. Trice has ball skills too, which will only help his draft stock. As long as Trice returns to his form pre-injury, he’ll be a very high draft pick. With a good Senior Bowl and Combine, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Trice sneak into the first round.

QB Aidan O'Connell

On film, O’Connell plays like an old-school quarterback. He is strictly a pocket passer but O’Connell has incredible accuracy. His ball placement is fantastic and he always hits receivers in the right spot. O’Connell can also throw with touch and his arm strength is good enough for the next level. Right now, O’Connell projects as a solid to high-end backup who could be a spot starter. That kind of value will get a player like O’Connell drafted early on day three.

TE Payne Durham

A good-sized tight end, Durham gets the most out of his ability but he will struggle to be anything more than a number three tight end at the next level. Durham is a strong player who excels as a blocker but doesn’t offer much as a receiver. He’ll be a possession receiver only, who can’t separate or provide much after the catch. Durham is a late day three player who could stick on a roster.

LB Jalen Graham

The physicality and toughness Graham possesses will intrigue teams. He has good enough size for the next level but isn’t a great athlete. Graham isn’t a huge playmaker but he does his job consistently. Graham’s tape suggests he’ll be a draft pick in the mid to late rounds.

Other Players to Keep an Eye On:

  1. Charlie Jones WR
  2. Reese Taylor CB
  3. Broc Thompson WR
  4. Cam Allen DS

Purdue Boilermakers
