Top Quarterback Prospect Answers Questions at 2022 Combine

While much of the hype surrounding the 2022 NFL Combine is related to quarterbacks like Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis, the soft-spoken gunslinger from Nevada named Carson Strong is anything but quiet with his play on the field. Touted for his NFL-ready arm, Strong is the biggest quarterback of the bunch with a live arm and pocket presence typical of traditional signal-callers. (Carson Strong Full Scouting Report-CLICK HERE) Before he shows off in on-field drills, Strong answered questions from the media during his combine press conference. Here are some of his responses.

With an unsettled quarterback class, events like the Combine and pro days prove to be pivotal in terms of draft positioning in April. Naturally, that means there is pressure to perform at these events. When asked about what he wants to prove this week, Strong noted, "I'm just looking forward to getting out there tomorrow, throwing the ball around. But these interviews are so important. All the meetings with the doctors are so important. So, I've got a ton to prove. I'm looking forward to going out there and throwing the ball tomorrow, though."

Strong was one of the six quarterbacks that participated in the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. It was one of the first times he practiced and played without the brace he used to accompany him and his rehab from multiple knee injuries. He looked surprisingly fluid without it, and there was a sense of confidence surrounding him during his time in Mobile. So when asked about how the Combine experience compared so far, he said, "Going through the Senior Bowl kind of got me prepared. I would admit that the Senior Bowl is a little bit more hectic than this, believe it or not because you're doing this exact setting right now except every day you're waking up in the morning and throwing on the pads, doing a full padded practice in an NFL offense that you've never ran before. So when you put that on top of everything else, it makes it a little crazier. So this is actually a little easier."

The biggest question surrounding Strong is the mobility of his knee and his ability to sustain NFL-level contact over a career. This has made some teams understandably leery and is all the more reason why his medical evaluation at the Combine is so important. When asked about the medical experience thus far, he elaborated, saying, "Yeah, it's definitely interesting. You walk into a room full of doctors, and you just sit down. They're all just talking about you, and you're just sitting there, and you just hear whispers, and someone is saying this, someone's saying that. You're just kind of sitting there like, OK, well that's kind of interesting. Everyone's got a different opinion, but I know I'm ready to go. Everybody's judging me based on the tape that I put out last season, which makes total sense. But I wasn't healthy. I had surgery that required a year for recovery. I came back in six months. My dad tried to get me not to play the first part of the season, but I was like, there's no way. I have to go out there and play for my team. So what I put on tape this year wasn't the full me. But what I proved at the Senior Bowl is that I can move fluidly and smoothly. No, I'm not going to stiff-arm someone and hurdle them and go run a 50-yard touchdown. But I can extend plays. I can do a play-action boot pass. I stepped in the pocket, got 10 yards and slid when I could at practice. I showed that I can move a little bit. I didn't wear a knee brace. It's way better than it was during the season. So I think I proved that already.

It is all up to Strong and the evaluators to examine the ability of the former Nevada quarterback. With the wave of spread offenses and mobile quarterbacks taking precedent as of late, some may pass on Strong. One thing we know is that the NFL is cyclical, as evident by the re-emergence of power run schemes and play action. This may mean teams favor the bigger, more traditional type of passer such as Strong, which could bode well for his draft selection come April.

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine for FREE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Latest Podcast Episodes