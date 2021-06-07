Top Running Back Prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft Class

The 2022 draft class is going to be historical and that includes a phenomenal running back class. With all that talent, some players can get overlooked or go under the radar. Bowl games such as the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl give players another opportunity to showcase their skills. Dane Vandernat, the director of that bowl, appeared on The State of Football to discuss with Ric Serritella some of the top senior running backs in the 2022 class.

Brian Robinson has some big shoes to fill as the lead running back for Alabama.

It wouldn't be a draft class without a top-tier Alabama running back. Vandernat first mentioned Crimson Tide super senior Brian Robinson. He described Robinson as a physical back who has excellent play strength. Robinson has great size, but has very good feet and change of direction for a 6-1, 228-pound back. To improve his draft stock, Vandernat notes Robinson still needs to improve as a pass-catcher. With the NFL continuing to move away from the traditional bell-cow back, becoming a high-level pass-catcher is that much more important. Playing with Steelers' first-round pick Najee Harris in the same backfield hurt his opportunities, especially in the passing game, so showing scouts on film that he can contribute in the passing game will be crucial next season.

The second back Vandernat touched on was Ronnie Rivers from Fresno State. Rivers is a lot different than Robinson, as he is only 5-9, 195 pounds. At the next level, he will be more of a change-of-pace back, similar to Jalen Richard, a player Vandernat had when he was the director of pro personnel for the Raiders. Rivers has quick feet to go along with impressive short speed. Not only that, will be able to contribute in a multitude of ways. Rivers is an excellent pass-catcher and already has 116 receptions in his career. Special teams will also be an area Rivers excels at in the NFL. When looking to make a 53-man roster, Rivers has many qualities teams are looking for at the back end of their roster.

Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers has the potential to be a solid running back at the next level.

Sticking to the west coast, Vandernat also discussed Vavae Malepeai from USC and Travis Dye from Oregon. Malepeai is a similar player to Robinson. He is a downhill runner who is a bruiser. He looks to run through players with the ball in his hands. Malepeai hasn't received the lion's share of touches. That could change with being the leader of the running back room next season. Vandernat notes that Malepeai has natural hands and is a very good pass blocker. That should help him stay on the field on third downs. Dye, on the other hand, is very similar to Rivers. He has been a productive back throughout his career at Oregon and is always making plays. Dye will never be a three-down back, but he has the talent to find a role on a team early in his career.

Penn State has had a lot of success recently at the running back position. Baylor transfer John Lovett could play a significant role for them in 2021. He is a height, weight, speed back, with the tools that teams will like. Lovett stands at 6-foot, 212 pounds and has very long arms. Vandernat likes how he runs behind his pads and fights for extra yards. If he continues his success in the Big Ten, Lovett will rise up draft boards.

Kennedy Brooks has caught the eyes of many scouts as an intriguing running back

The most intriguing player Vandernat mentioned was Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks. Brooks was one of the first players who opted out of the 2020 season. When on the field, he has been great for the Sooners. By opting out, Brooks was out of sight, out of mind when people started diving into the 2022 class. That being said, he has all the talent to be a high draft pick. He kept Patriots fourth-round pick Rhamondre Stevenson on the bench in 2019 and contributed to 49ers third-round pick Trey Sermon transferring. With Oklahoma's offense, it wouldn't be shocking to see Brooks have one of the best rushing seasons in college football.

