Under head coach Sonny Dykes, the Mustangs had another good season in the AAC. They went 8-4 and were ranked as high as 19 in the AP poll. With Dykes off to TCU, SMU brought in Rhett Lashlee from Miami to be their new head coach. The Mustangs should continue to be one of the best teams, not only in the AAC but in the entire nation. Here are their top prospects to keep an eye on this fall.

WR Rashee Rice

The Mustangs' top prospect, Rice, is one of the top senior receivers in the 2023 class. The first thing that stands out on Rice's film is how smart he is. Rice knows how to attack leverages and set up defenders to create separation. His spatial awareness and route running were also really impressive. SMU has produced several excellent receiving prospects as of late, and Rice has the talent to be the best of the bunch. He is a pro-ready wideout who will be a day one starter in the slot. Expect Rice to be a Senior Bowl invite and rise this fall as the top wideout for the Mustangs.

OT Marcus Bryant

The upside is evident on Bryant's film. He has excellent length and mobility for a tall tackle, and Bryant flashed dominant play in his first year as a starter for SMU. He most likely won't be in the 2023 draft, but the tools are there for Bryant to be considered one of the top tackles whenever he declares.

DL DeVere Levelston

Levelston is a unique prospect. He has the size of a defensive end but plays inside at defensive tackle. Levelston moves well and showed that he can get after the quarterback from different alignments, but he is a bit of a tweener right now. If Levelston can show that he can play on the outside at an All-Star Game, he should draw interest from teams.

QB Tanner Mordecai

After transferring from Oklahoma, Mordecai started for the Mustangs last season. He didn't have much upside but was a solid game manager. The size is there, and Mordecai did a lot to help SMU keep up its success. If he declares, Mordecai should get brought into a camp.

Down the Line Prospect to Watch:

Camar Wheaton RB: As a former top recruit from Alabama, Wheaton should be one of the focal points of the SMU offense next season. He was a phenomenal high school running back who wouldn't get the touches in a crowded Alabama backfield. With Wheaton and Rice leading the way offensively, the Mustangs will have the weapons to put up a lot of points next season.

