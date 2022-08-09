This was a chaotic offseason for the Sooners, losing their head coach, quarterback and several players to the USC Trojans. Oklahoma recovered well from the mass exodus, bringing in Brent Venables, as well as several solid transfers. Right now, the Sooners are the favorite to win the Big 12 next season and for good reason. They have talent on both sides of the ball and a roster filled with players poised to breakout. Here are the top prospects to watch on Oklahoma’s roster this fall.

Top Oklahoma Prospects to Watch for 2023 NFL Draft OT Anton Harrison The race for OT1 in the 2023 class is wide open, and Harrison has the tools and tape to reach that status. He is an incredible athlete for the position, with quick feet and explosiveness to get out in front and mirror defenders. Harrison was one of the most consistent players in pass protection last season. Harrison is great on the move in the run game, with solid play strength to redirect defenders. Only a true junior, Harrison has the makings to be one of the biggest risers in the draft and a high first-round pick. CB Woodi Washington One of the more under-the-radar cornerback prospects, Washington has the talent to be a day one starter in the NFL. He isn’t the biggest player, but Washington is fantastic in man coverage. Washington possesses high-level instincts, change of direction and closing speed to shut down opposing receivers. He is also a willing run-defender and has the versatility to play inside. Next season, Washington needs to stay healthy and continue to make plays on the football. If he can do that, Washington will cement himself as a day two pick. DE Reggie Grimes With Nik Bonitto and Isaiah Thomas off to the NFL, Grimes is a breakout candidate in a more prominent role. He has really impressive natural power and violent hands. Grimes also excels as a run defender and will be high-level in that regard at the next level. If he plays up to his ability, Grimes will be one of the best defensive ends in the nation. WR Marvin Mims Teams looking for a playmaker in the slot will like what Mims brings to the table. He has excellent speed and acceleration and can track the ball downfield. Mims is a deep threat who needs to improve in many other areas. He needs to put on weight and develop more as a route runner. There were also stretches where he was non-existent. Right now, Mims is more of a day three prospect, but he is a loose athlete with speed. There is just a lot that needs to improve for Mims to reach his potential as a prospect. C Andrew Raym The Sooners have done a fantastic job when it comes to producing NFL-caliber offensive linemen. Raym is no exception to that. He was a high recruit who looked like a future starter at the next level last season on tape. His football IQ and hand placement were great for a first-year starter. Raym was consistent in pass protection and rarely gave up pressures on film. He is athletic and scheme versatile, which will help his stock. DS Key Lawrence A Tennessee transfer, Lawrence flashed a lot in his first season with the Sooners last year. He is a great athlete, with stand-out size for a safety. Lawrence will check several physical and athlete boxes, but he needs to improve his instincts. At times Lawrence looked lost on the field and did not play up to his natural traits. There were flashes on film, and he is an excellent run defender, which is why Lawrence is an exciting prospect to monitor. It is hard to give Lawrence a day two grade right now, but he has the upside to be one of the better safeties in the class. OT Wanya Morris Another player who transferred from Tennessee, Morris, projects as a full-time starter this fall. Morris is a gifted athlete with phenomenal footwork. He has excellent knee bend and plays with great pad level. He has flashed natural power and a very good anchor in run protection. The biggest thing Morris needs is experience. The former five-star recruit is a very good player; he needs to show it throughout an entire season. Morris and left tackle Anton Harrison will form arguably the best tackle duo in the nation this fall. LB David Ugwoegbu Last season was supposed to be Ugwoegbu’s breakout year. He looks the part of a top-tier prospect, but his play wasn’t very good last season. His measurables will make him a draft pick, but Ugwoegbu needs to produce on the field. His reaction time and coverage ability need to improve, but Ugwoegbu is still newer to the position after switching from edge rusher after his freshman season. There is untapped potential with Ugwoegbu, who will look to be one of the leaders of the Oklahoma defense in his senior season. DT Jalen Redmond On film, Redmond flashes the ability to get after the quarterback and has a quick first step and a very good motor. Redmond is undersized and struggled in the run game last season, and he was consistently washed out of plays because of his lack of play strength and anchor. Redmond is a draftable prospect because of what he brings to the table as a pass rusher, but he needs to improve as a run defender.

Other Players to Keep an Eye On:

Dillon Gabriel QB Eric Gray RB D.J. Graham CB Jonah Laulu DE Theo Wease WR Chris Murray OL Brayden Willis TE DaShaun White LB

Down the Line Prospect to Watch: OL Savion Byrd

Last season Byrd only played 15 snaps but that will change this year. The true sophomore has the physical tools to be a first-round pick. He looks the part and should show why he is thought of so highly this season. Byrd is next up in the long line of top-tier offensive linemen at Oklahoma.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT