Syracuse lost a lot of talent to the 2021 draft, which resulted in a lack of NFL draft prospects in this past cycle for the Orange. This year should be much different for Syracuse regarding the NFL draft and their on-field success. They return a lot of key pieces at important positions and have the experience to be competitive in the ACC. Here are the top prospects to watch on Syracuse's roster this fall.

CB Garrett Williams The race for CB1 for the 2023 NFL Draft is wide open this season. Some of the early favorites have underwhelming tape, but that isn’t the case with Williams. His feel for the game, fluidity and swagger is unmatched in this class. He excels in both press and off coverage, with fantastic footwork. Another good season could result in Williams’ name at the top of this cornerback class. OT Matthew Bergeron With experience, athleticism and high-level tape against his top competition, Bergeron brings a lot of intriguing qualities to the table. His film against Myles Murphy last season was fantastic, and he was great in pass protection every week. His play strength and football IQ have improved every season, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see Bergeron take another leap. He should be a Senior Bowl invite and compete as one of the first seniors drafted next April. RB Sean Tucker The speed and one-cut ability are evident on Tucker’s film. He is a solid runner who, in the right situation, could have a lot of success in the NFL. Because of the position and next year’s class, Tucker won’t necessarily be one of the first running backs selected, but he has all the tools to be a productive NFL back with breakaway ability. LB Mikel Jones The biggest question mark surrounding Jones is his size. He is under six feet but makes up for his lack of size with good length and instincts. Jones is a physical tackler who looks to be an enforcer. He needs to do a better job of shedding blocks, and Jones doesn’t excel in coverage. Right now, he is a draftable prospect who should be one of the better middle linebackers in college football next season. LB Stefon Thompson Another impactful linebacker, Thompson, is a playmaker whose motor always runs hot. He is an excellent tackler and made a lot of plays near the line of scrimmage, and his speed coming downhill was impressive. He isn’t there yet in coverage, but he has the natural tools and flashes to show that he can be effective in that regard. He might not declare this year, but Thompson will be a prospect when he does.



Other Players to Keep an Eye On:

Ja'Had Carter DS (Underclassmen) Andre Szmyt K Christopher Bleich OG

Down the Line Prospect to Watch: CB Darian "Duce" Chestnut

Syracuse has produced a plethora of defensive backs as of late, and Chestnut will be next in line when he is draft eligible. He had three interceptions and eight pass breakups as a full-time starting freshman last season. Chestnut looked like a future NFL player from his performance against Ohio and improved as the season progressed. He's a star in the making who forms arguably the best cornerback duo in the nation with Garrett Williams.

