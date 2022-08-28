A dominant X receiver, Tillman was a huge reason Tennessee had success last season. In the last six games of the season, Tillman had five 100-yard performances and he scored at least one touchdown in all of those games. His tape was even better than the numbers suggest. Tillman has elite hands, a fantastic catch radius and he tracks the ball really well. Even as a big-time contested catch receiver, Tillman can create after the catch. He breaks tackles with ease and is explosive with the ball in his hands. Against the best cornerbacks Tillman faced, he had no trouble creating separation. Right now, Tillman is a first-round caliber player and he’ll compete to be the first wide receiver off the board.