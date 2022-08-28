Top Tennessee Prospects to Watch for 2023 NFL Draft
Expectations weren’t overly high for Tennessee last season but they ended up being one of the most exciting teams in college football. Head Coach Josh Heupel’s offense had several fantastic performances, especially down the stretch. It will be tough to top Georgia in the SEC West but the Volunteers have enough playmakers to make the division very interesting next season. Tennessee had five players drafted in 2022 and should have around the same number of selections next April. Here are the top prospects to watch on the Volunteers this fall.
WR Cedric Tillman
A dominant X receiver, Tillman was a huge reason Tennessee had success last season. In the last six games of the season, Tillman had five 100-yard performances and he scored at least one touchdown in all of those games. His tape was even better than the numbers suggest. Tillman has elite hands, a fantastic catch radius and he tracks the ball really well. Even as a big-time contested catch receiver, Tillman can create after the catch. He breaks tackles with ease and is explosive with the ball in his hands. Against the best cornerbacks Tillman faced, he had no trouble creating separation. Right now, Tillman is a first-round caliber player and he’ll compete to be the first wide receiver off the board.
DT Omari Thomas
If there is a breakout star on Tennessee’s roster, it is Thomas. He looks the part of an NFL player, with great size and length. Thomas has excellent athleticism and a great first step to get after the quarterback. He flashed high-level pass rush ability on film last season. Thomas also excelled as a run defender and didn’t miss tackles on film. Playing alongside many good defensive linemen, Thomas has a chance to shine. Expect him to be an All-Conference candidate and a very high draft pick.
QB Hendon Hooker
Going into this past season, Hooker wasn’t even the starter for the Volunteers. It didn’t take long for Hooker to secure the starting job and he never let it go. Hooker displayed good accuracy downfield and the ability to run. His arm strength is good and he can make NFL throws with zip. Hooker is a Senior Bowl caliber quarterback.
LB Jeremy Banks
On film, Banks plays with his hair on fire. He comes downhill fast and is a great blitzer. In coverage, Banks shows excellent range and speed. His skill set is perfect for a modern linebacker; Banks' play is just inconsistent. As a former running back, Banks is still learning the position. Banks is a day three developmental linebacker right now.
EDGE Byron Young
In terms of his next-level projection, Young will be a 3-4 outside linebacker. He wins with great bend and solid athleticism. Young still needs to develop a rush plan but his natural ability to get after the quarterback is really good. This season, Young needs to show improved strength in the run game, as his run defense is still developing. A sixth-year senior, Young will be one of the oldest prospects in the draft. His age may knock him down boards but at worst, Young is an early day three pick.
OT Darnell Wright
As a former five-star recruit, there has been a lot of hype surrounding Wright throughout his career. He has never lived up to expectations, though. His natural power is impressive, Wright just lacks technique and is a marginal athlete. Wright’s best spot will be inside in a power-based scheme at the next level.
Other Players to Keep an Eye On:
- Tyler Baron DE
- Jabari Small RB
- Jalin Hyatt WR
- Warren Burrell CB
- Jerome Carvin OG
- Princeton Fant TE
- Ramel Keyton WR