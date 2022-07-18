Last season the Red Raiders won seven games and had two players drafted in the process. New head coach Joey McGuire hopes to build off of that and he has the roster to do it. Texas Tech features a lot of talented players with NFL size and athleticism. Here are the top players to watch on the Red Raiders this fall.

Top Texas Tech Prospects to Watch for 2023 NFL Draft DE Tyree Wilson It is hard to find players with the kind of tools Wilson possesses. He has elite length, explosion and power to accompany an NFL-ready body. There are a lot of similarities between Wilson and 2022 first overall pick Travon Walker stylistically. The arrow is pointing up with Wilson, and he is just scratching the surface of what he can become. With a productive season, Wilson should solidify himself as one of the best prospects in the draft. He has rare upside and measurables. QB Tyler Shough Coming into college, Shough was viewed as a future star for the Oregon Ducks. After two seasons with Oregon, he decided to transfer to Texas Tech. In limited action last season, Shough played well. Shough isn’t a great athlete but has NFL arm talent and size. Right now, he is a projected day three pick, but in a new situation with a good supporting cast, Shough could be a riser. WR Loic Fouonji If there is a breakout wideout in the Big 12, Fouonji has all the traits to be that player. He is built like DK Metcalf, with good fluidity for his size. Last season, Fouonji had really good performances against Texas and West Virginia, and in a more consistent role next season, Fouonji should put up big numbers. A dominant X receiver is hard to find, and Fouonji has the talent to be that type of player. He is under the radar now, but that won’t last long into next season RB SaRodorick Thompson Thompson has flashed potential throughout his career but has never had sustained success. Last season he had 119 yards against West Virginia and 83 against Kansas in weeks six and seven, respectively, before struggling until the bowl game, where he had 80 yards against Mississippi State. The talent is evident, and Thompson has been a touchdown machine throughout his career, with 33 already. He needs to be a consistent contributor this season to be drafted.

Other Players to Keep an Eye On:

Rayshad Williams CB Adrian Frye CB Dadrion Taylor-Demerson DS

Down the Line Prospect to Watch: Donovan Smith

The flashes Smith had last season were exceptional. His tape against Iowa State showed a player with an elite arm and the ability to run. He can create outside of structure and is a playmaker. Smith was only a redshirt freshman and might not start this season but he is an NFL player with a tremendous amount of upside.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT