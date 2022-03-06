Skip to main content
Drake London
Team(s)
USC Trojans

Top Wide Receiver to have his own Pro Day

USC's Drake London will hold his own pro day on April Fifth

One of the top receivers in this year's class is USC wideout Drake London. After an obscene start to the year including multiple touchdown games and 200-yard outages, London suffered a season-ending ankle injury that has sidelined him through the Combine. Many hoped he would work out this week but as he told Chris Simms of NBC Sports “I'm around 85% right now, I just want to be fully ready before I workout. “

Many thought this meant London would turn his focus towards the March 23rd Pro Day at USC. It seems as if he may not be ready by then and has announced he will hold his own workout for evaluators on April 5th as confirmed by Dan Graziano of ESPN.

Hopefully, London will be at full strength come April, as many have touted his abilities as one of a kind due to the versatility in his game. With 6-foot-4 size and buttery hips, London has played as a “big slot” and traditional boundary receiver, producing in both. With the one workout being his only shot to show his traits, April 5th will be a must-watch day for London. 

