Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Washington Commanders: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker

Washington Commanders: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker

Tracking the Washington Commanders' off-season acquisitions, including free agent signings, along with important NFL Draft needs and positions to fill.

Tracking the Washington Commanders' off-season acquisitions, including free agent signings, along with important NFL Draft needs and positions to fill.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

2021 Record: 7-10 (Third Place, NFC East)

Head Coach: Ron Rivera

Base Defense: 4-3

TEAM NEEDS:

  • WR
  • OLB
  • RG
  • CB
  • C
washington-nfl-draft

2022 FREE AGENT/TRADE ADDITIONS

FA: OG Andrew Norwell (Jaguars), DE Efe Obada (Bills)

TRADE: Carson Wentz (Colts)

2022 RE-SIGNINGS

RB J.D. McKissic, OT Cornelius Lucas, LB David Mayo (Extension), WR Cam Sims, CB Bobby McCain, CB Troy Apke, K Brian Johnson, CB Danny Johnson

2022 OFFSEASON DEPARTURES

FA LOST: OG Brandon Scherff (Jaguars), DT Tim Settle (Bills), TE Ricky Seals-Jones (Giants), QB Kyle Allen (Texans), C Tyler Larsen (Panthers)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Released Ereck Flowers Sr., DT Matt Ioannidis, S Deshazor Everett, S Landon Collins (Post June 1)

2022 NFL DRAFT PICKS

Total: 6

Round 1 – No. 11

Round 2 – No. 47 (from Indianapolis)

Round 4 – No. 113

Round 6 – No. 189

Round 7 – No. 230

Round 7 – No. 240 (from Philadelphia)

In This Article (1)

Washington Football
Washington Football

dallas cowboys draft 2
NFL Draft

Dallas Cowboys: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker

By The NFL Draft Bible58 minutes ago
2022 NFL Draft prospect, Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: One Under the Radar Quarterback is Gaining Interest

By Robert Gregson1 hour ago
derek stingley
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. Works Out for NFL Teams

By Zack Patraw3 hours ago
Eric Johnson, DT, Missouri State
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Eric Johnson Continues To Climb Up Boards

By Lorenz Leinweber7 hours ago
bryan cook
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Cincinnati Safety Rising up Draft Boards

By Robert Gregson7 hours ago
2022 NFL Draft Prospect: oWR Jameson Williams, Alabama
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Every Pick Is A Gamble

By Bo Marchionte9 hours ago
troy andersen a
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Montana State Linebacker On The Rise

By Zack Patraw9 hours ago
Clemson DE Myles Murphy
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Myles Murphy, Defensive End, Clemson Tigers

By The NFL Draft Bible16 hours ago
Member Exclusive