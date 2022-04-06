Washington Commanders: NFL Draft, Team Needs, Free Agents, Offseason Tracker
Tracking the Washington Commanders' off-season acquisitions, including free agent signings, along with important NFL Draft needs and positions to fill.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
2021 Record: 7-10 (Third Place, NFC East)
Head Coach: Ron Rivera
Base Defense: 4-3
TEAM NEEDS:
- WR
- OLB
- RG
- CB
- C
2022 FREE AGENT/TRADE ADDITIONS
FA: OG Andrew Norwell (Jaguars), DE Efe Obada (Bills)
TRADE: Carson Wentz (Colts)
2022 RE-SIGNINGS
RB J.D. McKissic, OT Cornelius Lucas, LB David Mayo (Extension), WR Cam Sims, CB Bobby McCain, CB Troy Apke, K Brian Johnson, CB Danny Johnson
2022 OFFSEASON DEPARTURES
FA LOST: OG Brandon Scherff (Jaguars), DT Tim Settle (Bills), TE Ricky Seals-Jones (Giants), QB Kyle Allen (Texans), C Tyler Larsen (Panthers)
Released Ereck Flowers Sr., DT Matt Ioannidis, S Deshazor Everett, S Landon Collins (Post June 1)
2022 NFL DRAFT PICKS
Total: 6
Round 1 – No. 11
Round 2 – No. 47 (from Indianapolis)
Round 4 – No. 113
Round 6 – No. 189
Round 7 – No. 230
Round 7 – No. 240 (from Philadelphia)