Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Search

[WATCH] FULL day one tracker of the 2021 NFL Draft live coverage

Live coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft, with the NFL Draft Bible crew staying live the from 9:00 am EST to the end of the draft.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The day we all have been waiting for is finally here. The 2021 NFL Draft is set to kick off today, April 29th, at 8:00 pm EST. The NFL Draft Bible show will be going live at 9:00 am EST and will remain live throughout the draft and will have you covered even after the draft. Tune in on our social media platforms and Sports Illustrated social media platforms to stay up to date throughout each day of the NFL Draft.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.

2021 nfl draft hound talint
NFL Draft

[WATCH] FULL day one tracker of the 2021 NFL Draft live coverage

USATSI_15334651
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft Positional Previews: Tight End

USATSI_15899239
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft Positional Previews: Wide Receiver

USATSI_15139138
Fantasy Football

2021 Pre-Draft Rookie Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver

USATSI_15338184
Fantasy Football

2021 Pre-Draft Rookie Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

usa_today_12763897.0
NFL Draft

Each NFL Team’s Draft Picks in Every Round

USATSI_15338308
NFL Draft

2021 NFL Mock Draft: Final Draft is Coming

zach wilson
NFL Draft

All Signs Point Toward Zach Wilson for the Jets

drew lock
NFL Draft

Could Broncos Be In On Record-Setting QB Class?