Week 5: Big Ten Football Players of the Week
Following Week 5 contests, the Big Ten Conference Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Players of the Week and the Freshman of the Week were announced this morning. Below are this week's honorees:
Offensive Players of the Week
Miyan Williams, Ohio State
RB – Jr. – Cincinnati, OH – Winton Woods
- Rushed for a career-high 189 yards and tied 38- and 48-year-old school records with five rushing touchdowns in Ohio State's 49-10 win over Rutgers Saturday
- Recorded three first-half touchdowns to help the Buckeyes build a 28-7 halftime lead, before scoring on a 70-yard burst in the third quarter
- Averaged 9.0 yards per carry to tie Ohio State greats Pete Johnson and Keith Byars with his five rushing touchdowns
- The Academic All-Big Ten honoree earns his first career Offensive Player of the Week award
- Last Ohio State Offensive Player of the Week: C.J. Stroud (Sept. 19, 2022)
Defensive Players of the Week
Cam Allen, Purdue
S – Sr. – Bluefield, Va. – Graham
- Picked off two passes and recorded four tackles to help Purdue knock off No. 21 Minnesota 20-10
- Recorded his second career game with multiple interceptions, both coming against ranked teams, including a key interception in the end zone to keep the Golden Gophers off the board
- Led a defense that limited Minnesota, one of the nation's top offenses, to only 10 points and 47 rushing yards (1.8 yards per rush)
- Earns the second Defensive Player of the Week accolade of his career
- Last Purdue Defensive Player of the Week: Jalen Graham (Nov. 1, 2021)
Special Teams Player of the Week
P – Sr. – Doylestown, Pa. – Central Bucks East
- Registered five punts for 200 yards, averaging 40.0 yards per attempt, to help the Nittany Lions defeat Northwestern 17-7
- Landed four punts inside the 20, including three (7-, 4-, 8-yard lines) inside the 10
- On the season, 14 of Amor's 23 punts have landed inside the 20, including 12 punts inside the 10
- Academic All-Big Ten honoree garners the first Special Teams Player of the Week honor of his career
- Last Penn State Special Teams Player of the Week: Jordan Stout (Sept. 22, 2021)
Freshman of the Week
Malcolm Hartzog, Nebraska
CB – Silver Creek, Miss. – Jefferson Davis County
- Made his first career start for the Huskers after primarily playing special teams in the first four games, helping secure the 35-21 win against the Hoosiers
- Returned a blocked punt 30 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter to give Nebraska a 14-7 lead, the Huskers’ first blocked punt return touchdown since 2009 and the Huskers' first special teams touchdown since 2019
- Added a pass breakup and played a key role as Nebraska limited Indiana to zero points and just 79 yards in the second half
- Earns the first Freshman of the Week honor of his career
- Last Nebraska Freshman of the Week: Wan’Dale Robinson (Oct. 7, 2019)
2022 Big Ten Football Players of the Week
Aug. 29
O: Chase Brown, RB, Jr., ILL
O: Ryan Hilinski, QB, Jr., NU
D: Cameron Mitchell, CB, Jr., NU
S: Luke Akers, P, Jr., NU
Sept. 5
O: Anthony Grant, RB, Jr., NEB
O: Sean Clifford, QB, Sr., PSU
D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU
S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA
F: Roman Hemby, RB, MD
Sept. 12
O: Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Jr., MD
O: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, So., OSU
D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU
S: Lukas Van Ness, DT, So., IOWA
F: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU
Sept. 19
O: C.J. Stroud, QB, So., OSU
D: Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Sr., PSU
S: Charles Campbell, PK, Jr., IND
F: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU
Sept. 26
O: Blake Corum, RB, Jr., MICH
O: Tanner Morgan, QB, Sr., MINN
D: Kaevon Merriweather, DB, Sr., IOWA
D: Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Sr., OSU
S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA
F: Kaytron Allen, RB, PSU