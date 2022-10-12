Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Week 6: Big Ten Football Players of the Week

Notable 2023 NFL Draft prospects have made the list of B1G Players of the Week (via bigten.org)

Following Week 5 contests, the Big Ten Conference Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Players of the Week and the Freshman of the Week were announced this morning. Below are this week's honorees:

Offensive Player of the Week

QB – So. – Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. – Rancho Cucamonga

  • Became the first quarterback in Big Ten history to throw at least six touchdown passes three times, doing it for his third time Saturday in Ohio State's 49-20 win over Michigan State in East Lansing
  • In the first half alone, he went 15 for 18 for 285 yards with four touchdowns and directed scoring drives of 80, 75, 98, 75 and 91 yards
  • Moved into second place all-time among Ohio State quarterbacks with 68 touchdown passes, passing Justin Fields’ 63 set in 2019-20
  • Earns his fourth career Offensive Player of the Week award and his 11th career weekly honor
  • Last Ohio State Offensive Player of the Week: Miyan Williams (Oct. 3, 2022)

Defensive Players of the Week

Kamo'I Latu, Wisconsin

S – Jr. – Honolulu, Hawaii – Saint Louis School

  • Grabbed his first career interception in the first quarter and picked off another in the third quarter in the Badgers’ 42-7 victory against Northwestern
  • Became the first Badger to record a pair of interceptions in the same game since Colin Wilder picked off two passes vs. Nebraska on Nov. 11, 2021
  • Added three solo tackles in the dominant Wisconsin win and is only the second Big Ten defender to pick off multiple passes in a game during conference play this season
  • Earns the first Defensive Player of the Week accolade of his career
  • Last Wisconsin Defensive Player of the Week: Leo Chenal (Oct. 25, 2021)

Special Teams Player of the Week and Co-Freshman of the Week

K/P – Fr. – Houston, Texas – The Woodlands

  • Recorded all nine points on a perfect 3-for-3 field goals in Illinois' 9-6 victory over Iowa on Saturday
  • Kicked his first-career field goal, a 27-yarder, to give the Illini a 3-0 lead at the 9:03 mark of the first quarter
  • Scored the game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter with a 36-yarder that capped a nine-play, 26-yard drive to give the Illini a 9-6 lead with 2:49 remaining in the game
  • Garners the first Special Teams Player of the Week honor of his career
  • Earns the first Freshman of the Week honor of his career
  • Last Illinois Special Teams Player of the Week: Blake Hayes (Nov. 8, 2021)
  • Last Illinois Freshman of the Week: Deuce Spann (Aug. 30, 2021)

Co-Freshman of the Week

LB – District Heights, Md. – St. Frances Academy

  • Recorded five tackles (four solo), two sacks, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery against Purdue on Saturday
  • Added a forced fumble that he also recovered in the third quarter
  • Registered his second career sack with a five-yard loss in the second quarter for his first career multi-sack game
  • Earns the first Freshman of the Week honor of his career
  • Last Maryland Freshman of the Week: Roman Hemby (Sept. 5, 2022)

2022 Big Ten Football Players of the Week

Aug. 29

O: Chase Brown, RB, Jr., ILL

O: Ryan Hilinski, QB, Jr., NU

D: Cameron Mitchell, CB, Jr., NU

S: Luke Akers, P, Jr., NU

Sept. 5

O: Anthony Grant, RB, Jr., NEB

O: Sean Clifford, QB, Sr., PSU

D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU

S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA

F: Roman Hemby, RB, MD

Sept. 12

O: Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Jr., MD

O: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, So., OSU

D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU

S: Lukas Van Ness, DT, So., IOWA

F: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU

Sept. 19

O: C.J. Stroud, QB, So., OSU

D: Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Sr., PSU

S: Charles Campbell, PK, Jr., IND

F: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU

Sept. 26

O: Blake Corum, RB, Jr., MICH

O: Tanner Morgan, QB, Sr., MINN

D: Kaevon Merriweather, DB, Sr., IOWA

D: Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Sr., OSU

S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA

F: Kaytron Allen, RB, PSU

Oct. 3

O: Miyan Williams, RB, Jr., OSU

D: Cam Allen, S, Sr., PUR

S: Barney Amor, P, Sr., PSU

F: Malcolm Hartzog, CB, NEB

Via bigten.org

