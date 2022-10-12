Week 6: Big Ten Football Players of the Week
Following Week 5 contests, the Big Ten Conference Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Players of the Week and the Freshman of the Week were announced this morning. Below are this week's honorees:
Offensive Player of the Week
C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
QB – So. – Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. – Rancho Cucamonga
- Became the first quarterback in Big Ten history to throw at least six touchdown passes three times, doing it for his third time Saturday in Ohio State's 49-20 win over Michigan State in East Lansing
- In the first half alone, he went 15 for 18 for 285 yards with four touchdowns and directed scoring drives of 80, 75, 98, 75 and 91 yards
- Moved into second place all-time among Ohio State quarterbacks with 68 touchdown passes, passing Justin Fields’ 63 set in 2019-20
- Earns his fourth career Offensive Player of the Week award and his 11th career weekly honor
- Last Ohio State Offensive Player of the Week: Miyan Williams (Oct. 3, 2022)
Defensive Players of the Week
S – Jr. – Honolulu, Hawaii – Saint Louis School
- Grabbed his first career interception in the first quarter and picked off another in the third quarter in the Badgers’ 42-7 victory against Northwestern
- Became the first Badger to record a pair of interceptions in the same game since Colin Wilder picked off two passes vs. Nebraska on Nov. 11, 2021
- Added three solo tackles in the dominant Wisconsin win and is only the second Big Ten defender to pick off multiple passes in a game during conference play this season
- Earns the first Defensive Player of the Week accolade of his career
- Last Wisconsin Defensive Player of the Week: Leo Chenal (Oct. 25, 2021)
Special Teams Player of the Week and Co-Freshman of the Week
Fabrizio Pinton, Illinois
K/P – Fr. – Houston, Texas – The Woodlands
- Recorded all nine points on a perfect 3-for-3 field goals in Illinois' 9-6 victory over Iowa on Saturday
- Kicked his first-career field goal, a 27-yarder, to give the Illini a 3-0 lead at the 9:03 mark of the first quarter
- Scored the game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter with a 36-yarder that capped a nine-play, 26-yard drive to give the Illini a 9-6 lead with 2:49 remaining in the game
- Garners the first Special Teams Player of the Week honor of his career
- Earns the first Freshman of the Week honor of his career
- Last Illinois Special Teams Player of the Week: Blake Hayes (Nov. 8, 2021)
- Last Illinois Freshman of the Week: Deuce Spann (Aug. 30, 2021)
Co-Freshman of the Week
Jaishawn Barham, Maryland
LB – District Heights, Md. – St. Frances Academy
- Recorded five tackles (four solo), two sacks, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery against Purdue on Saturday
- Added a forced fumble that he also recovered in the third quarter
- Registered his second career sack with a five-yard loss in the second quarter for his first career multi-sack game
- Earns the first Freshman of the Week honor of his career
- Last Maryland Freshman of the Week: Roman Hemby (Sept. 5, 2022)
2022 Big Ten Football Players of the Week
Aug. 29
O: Chase Brown, RB, Jr., ILL
O: Ryan Hilinski, QB, Jr., NU
D: Cameron Mitchell, CB, Jr., NU
S: Luke Akers, P, Jr., NU
Sept. 5
O: Anthony Grant, RB, Jr., NEB
O: Sean Clifford, QB, Sr., PSU
D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU
S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA
F: Roman Hemby, RB, MD
Sept. 12
O: Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Jr., MD
O: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, So., OSU
D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU
S: Lukas Van Ness, DT, So., IOWA
F: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU
Sept. 19
O: C.J. Stroud, QB, So., OSU
D: Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Sr., PSU
S: Charles Campbell, PK, Jr., IND
F: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU
Sept. 26
O: Blake Corum, RB, Jr., MICH
O: Tanner Morgan, QB, Sr., MINN
D: Kaevon Merriweather, DB, Sr., IOWA
D: Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Sr., OSU
S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA
F: Kaytron Allen, RB, PSU
Oct. 3
O: Miyan Williams, RB, Jr., OSU
D: Cam Allen, S, Sr., PUR
S: Barney Amor, P, Sr., PSU
F: Malcolm Hartzog, CB, NEB