Week 6: Big Ten Football Players of the Week

Following Week 5 contests, the Big Ten Conference Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Players of the Week and the Freshman of the Week were announced this morning. Below are this week's honorees:

Offensive Player of the Week C.J. Stroud, Ohio State QB – So. – Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. – Rancho Cucamonga Became the first quarterback in Big Ten history to throw at least six touchdown passes three times, doing it for his third time Saturday in Ohio State's 49-20 win over Michigan State in East Lansing

In the first half alone, he went 15 for 18 for 285 yards with four touchdowns and directed scoring drives of 80, 75, 98, 75 and 91 yards

Moved into second place all-time among Ohio State quarterbacks with 68 touchdown passes, passing Justin Fields’ 63 set in 2019-20

Earns his fourth career Offensive Player of the Week award and his 11th career weekly honor

Last Ohio State Offensive Player of the Week: Miyan Williams (Oct. 3, 2022) Defensive Players of the Week S – Jr. – Honolulu, Hawaii – Saint Louis School Grabbed his first career interception in the first quarter and picked off another in the third quarter in the Badgers’ 42-7 victory against Northwestern

Became the first Badger to record a pair of interceptions in the same game since Colin Wilder picked off two passes vs. Nebraska on Nov. 11, 2021

Added three solo tackles in the dominant Wisconsin win and is only the second Big Ten defender to pick off multiple passes in a game during conference play this season

Earns the first Defensive Player of the Week accolade of his career

Last Wisconsin Defensive Player of the Week: Leo Chenal (Oct. 25, 2021) Special Teams Player of the Week and Co-Freshman of the Week Fabrizio Pinton, Illinois K/P – Fr. – Houston, Texas – The Woodlands Recorded all nine points on a perfect 3-for-3 field goals in Illinois' 9-6 victory over Iowa on Saturday

Kicked his first-career field goal, a 27-yarder, to give the Illini a 3-0 lead at the 9:03 mark of the first quarter

Scored the game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter with a 36-yarder that capped a nine-play, 26-yard drive to give the Illini a 9-6 lead with 2:49 remaining in the game

Garners the first Special Teams Player of the Week honor of his career

Earns the first Freshman of the Week honor of his career

Last Illinois Special Teams Player of the Week: Blake Hayes (Nov. 8, 2021)

Last Illinois Freshman of the Week: Deuce Spann (Aug. 30, 2021) Co-Freshman of the Week Jaishawn Barham, Maryland LB – District Heights, Md. – St. Frances Academy Recorded five tackles (four solo), two sacks, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery against Purdue on Saturday

Added a forced fumble that he also recovered in the third quarter

Registered his second career sack with a five-yard loss in the second quarter for his first career multi-sack game

Earns the first Freshman of the Week honor of his career

Last Maryland Freshman of the Week: Roman Hemby (Sept. 5, 2022)

Aug. 29

O: Chase Brown, RB, Jr., ILL

O: Ryan Hilinski, QB, Jr., NU

D: Cameron Mitchell, CB, Jr., NU

S: Luke Akers, P, Jr., NU

Sept. 5

O: Anthony Grant, RB, Jr., NEB

O: Sean Clifford, QB, Sr., PSU

D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU

S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA

F: Roman Hemby, RB, MD

Sept. 12

O: Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Jr., MD

O: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, So., OSU

D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU

S: Lukas Van Ness, DT, So., IOWA

F: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU

Sept. 19

O: C.J. Stroud, QB, So., OSU

D: Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Sr., PSU

S: Charles Campbell, PK, Jr., IND

F: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU

Sept. 26

O: Blake Corum, RB, Jr., MICH

O: Tanner Morgan, QB, Sr., MINN

D: Kaevon Merriweather, DB, Sr., IOWA

D: Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Sr., OSU

S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA

F: Kaytron Allen, RB, PSU

Oct. 3

O: Miyan Williams, RB, Jr., OSU

D: Cam Allen, S, Sr., PUR

S: Barney Amor, P, Sr., PSU

F: Malcolm Hartzog, CB, NEB

Via bigten.org

